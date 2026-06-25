Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Get Upgraded $15 Bonus for Any World Cup Match Thursday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than World Cup soccer, and with Round 3 delivering a full slate of action, we have a real chance to score a nice pay day. New customers can take advantage of an exclusive welcome offer ahead of today’s games by signing up here with the Kalshi promo code WTOP. Make $10 in trades to gain a $15 bonus.

Kalshi Promo Code for the USMNT and More World Cup Trades

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New User Offer $15 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified June 25, 2026

Listen, when we’re handicapping a massive global tournament, having extra capital goes a long way. New Kalshi customers can grab a $15 sign-up bonus to use across the full slate of World Cup matchups taking place in this round. Whether you’re looking to back a heavy favorite or find value in an underdog, you can use the bonus on any of the day’s World Cup matches.

The details are straightforward: your $15 bonus will be unlocked after you make $10 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. To claim it, new users simply need to make a first-time deposit of at least $1. Best of all, Kalshi’s prediction markets are fully regulated, available in all 50 states, and open to users 18 and older. It’s the perfect tool to start exploring more sophisticated strategies without risking your entire bankroll.

Win Probabilities for Thursday

When exploring Kalshi’s prediction markets, having a clear sense of how each matchup is projected to unfold helps us make the most out of our sign-up bonus. The table below breaks down the 3-way win probabilities for today’s slate of Round 3 World Cup matches. I rely on these numbers like a morning line to spot where the real value lies.

Home Team Away Team Home Win % Draw % Away Win % Ecuador Germany 17.7 20.7 61.6 Curacao Ivory Coast 5.8 12.0 82.2 Tunisia Netherlands 2.7 8.4 88.9 Japan Sweden 50.2 27.3 22.6 Turkiye USA 25.6 24.2 50.1 Paraguay Australia 35.0 41.0 24.0

Whether we’re expecting heavy favorites like the Netherlands and Ivory Coast to take care of business, or we’re banking on a highly competitive outcome in matches like Paraguay vs. Australia, these probabilities showcase exactly where the markets stand. New Kalshi users can utilize these projections to inform their very first trades. Remember, once you successfully place $10 in trades across any of these exciting World Cup clashes, your $15 welcome bonus will automatically be unlocked to use on future predictions.

How to Register with the Kalshi Promo Code

Getting started with Kalshi and claiming your welcome offer is a simple, actionable process. I’m placing these trades alongside you, and getting set up takes just a few minutes. Follow these exact steps to register and unlock your sign-up bonus:

Create an Account: Begin the registration process here by entering your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide the required proof of identification to securely verify your new account. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during sign-up, enter the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 to ensure you are opted into the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your account by making a first-time deposit of at least $1. Place Your Trades: Make $10 worth of trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets.

Here is a pro tip: you do not have to make a single trade worth $10 to qualify. As long as the sum of your smaller trades reaches that $10 threshold, your $15 sign-up bonus will be automatically activated and credited to your account.