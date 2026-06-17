Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Get Upgraded $15 Bonus for Afternoon World Cup, MLB Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By utilizing the Kalshi promo code WTOP15, new customers get a $15 bonus that unlocks after making just $10 in trades. Register here to activate this welcome offer and start making trades on MLB games and the World Cup.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 Releases $15 Bonus

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New User Offer $15 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified June 17, 2026

New customers have a fantastic opportunity to claim a $15 sign-up bonus and put it right to work on today’s exciting MLB slate. Here is my strategy: to initiate the offer, you just need to make a first-time deposit of at least $1.

Once your account is funded, we can dive straight into the prediction markets for any of today’s matchups. Whether you want to forecast the outcome between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays, or take a position on the Chicago White Sox visiting the New York Yankees, this promotion gives us a great foundation.

The $10 bonus will be officially unlocked after you have made $10 in trades on their prediction markets. Keep in mind that this offer is strictly reserved for new customers. The platform is legally available in all 50 states, and users must be at least 18 to play.

MLB Probabilities Today

Matchup Probability TB @ LAD TB 39.6% / LAD 60.4% CHW @ NYY CHW 37.4% / NYY 62.6% SF @ ATL SF 42.9% / ATL 57.1% CLE @ MIL CLE 47.0% / MIL 53.0%

When I am handicapping a slate like this, I look for smart spots to maximize that $10 trade requirement. If we back the heaviest favorite on the board—the New York Yankees (62.6% win probability)—a $10 trade would yield a solid profit of $5.29 if they secure the victory. On the flip side, if you are hunting for a nice pay day and place that $10 on the heaviest underdog—the Chicago White Sox (37.4%)—you are looking at a $15.60 profit for a successful upset.

Let’s analyze why these numbers look the way they do, so you can place your trades with confidence. The statistical disparities highlight exactly why certain teams are heavily favored today. The Yankees hold significant advantages over the White Sox across the board. New York boasts a 3.30 team ERA compared to Chicago’s 4.39 mark, alongside a superior .770 team OPS against Chicago’s .733.

Similarly, the Los Angeles Dodgers easily justify their status as sizable favorites over the Tampa Bay Rays. The Dodgers feature a potent lineup batting .261 with a .785 OPS, outpacing Tampa Bay’s .255 average and .714 OPS. On the mound, Los Angeles maintains an impressive 3.32 staff ERA, giving them a distinct edge over the Rays’ 3.93 ERA. Keeping these key metrics in mind gives you a real chance to find value as we navigate today’s prediction markets.

How to Use the Kalshi Promo Code

Getting started and claiming your welcome offer is a straightforward process. I always recommend having a clear game plan, so follow these simple steps to activate the promotion and earn your sign-up bonus:

Register Your Account: Create a new account here by entering your standard personal information. You will also be required to provide proof of identification to verify your eligibility. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 to lock in your welcome offer. Fund Your Account: Make a first-time deposit of at least $1 using one of the approved payment methods. Make Your Trades: Execute $10 worth of trades on the platform to unlock your bonus.

Here is a pro tip from the trenches: you do not have to make a single trade worth $10. You can reach the requirement by accumulating a sum of $10 in trades across multiple markets. Once your total trading volume reaches $10, that $15 sign-up bonus will be available in your account, giving us even more ammunition for the week.