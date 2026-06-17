Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Get $15 World Cup Bonus for England-Croatia Game

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Start making all your World Cup predictions today with this link here, and take home a $15 bonus thanks to the Kalshi promo code WTOP15.







Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 for World Cup Bonus Today

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New Kalshi User Offer $15 sign-up bonus Available Matches Congo DR at Portugal, Croatia at England, Panama at Ghana, Colombia at Uzbekistan Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified June 17th, 2026

New Kalshi customers have a prime opportunity to grab a piece of the action during Round 1 of the World Cup. By taking advantage of this promotional offer, you can earn a $15 sign-up bonus to use on any of the day’s prediction markets. With a slate that includes Congo DR taking on Portugal, Croatia facing England, Panama visiting Ghana, and Colombia matching up against Uzbekistan, there is plenty of surface area to hunt for a high-value longshot or back a heavy favorite.

To claim this offer, eligible new Kalshi customers must make a first-time deposit of at least $1. From there, the $15 bonus unlocks after you have made $10 in trades on their prediction markets. Kalshi is available to play in all 50 states, and users must be at least 18 years old to participate.

World Cup Matches Today: Win Probabilities

If you are trying to figure out which prediction markets offer the most value for your Kalshi welcome offer, diving into the raw win probabilities is always where we start. In soccer, we are looking at three primary outcomes: a home team win, an away team win, or a draw at the end of regulation.

Here is a breakdown of the win probabilities for all four of the matchups on today’s slate:

Date/Time (ET) Home Team Away Team Home Win % Draw % Away Win % 2026-06-17 1:00 PM Portugal Congo DR 73.3% 17.4% 9.4% 2026-06-17 4:00 PM England Croatia 54.7% 25.5% 19.7% 2026-06-17 7:00 PM Ghana Panama 42.9% 28.8% 28.3% 2026-06-17 10:00 PM Uzbekistan Colombia 10.8% 20.4% 68.9%

(Note: Probabilities current as of June 17, 2026)

It goes without saying that Portugal is the biggest favorite on the board today, holding a massive 73.3% chance to secure a home victory over Congo DR. On the flip side, we put a lot of stock in Colombia’s form, as they step in as heavy road favorites with a 68.9% probability of taking down Uzbekistan. If you are hunting for a tighter market with potential longshot value, the Ghana and Panama clash is the spot. Ghana holds a moderate edge at 42.9%, but a draw (28.8%) or an outright Panama victory (28.3%) are highly plausible outcomes.

No matter where you spot the edge, the Kalshi promo code gives you the flexibility to deploy your $15 sign-up bonus across any of these World Cup prediction markets once your initial $10 in trades settle.

How to Redeem the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15

Getting started with Kalshi and securing your sign-up bonus is a straightforward process. By following a few simple steps, you can start making your official predictions on the international stage. Here is exactly what you need to do to claim your bonus:

Download the app: Start by grabbing the Kalshi app on your mobile device. Sign up: Create and register a new account by providing standard personal information. Verify your identity: Provide proof of identification to ensure your account is secure and compliant. Enter the code: Use the promo code WTOP15 when registering your new account. Fund your account: Make a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start trading: Make $10 worth of trades to activate the offer. You do not have to make a single trade worth $10; your trades simply need to reach a total sum of $10 before the $15 sign-up bonus hits your account.

Once your initial trades are complete and the offer is activated, your $15 bonus will be ready for action. The real value of this promotion lies in its flexibility—the bonus can be used on ANY of today’s World Cup matches, or any other World Cup match this week. You aren’t restricted to just one game. Whether you want to predict the outcome of Portugal vs. Congo DR, England vs. Croatia, Ghana vs. Panama, or Uzbekistan vs. Colombia, this Kalshi welcome offer allows you to spread out your predictions and play the numbers to your advantage.