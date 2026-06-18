Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Get $15 Trade Bonus for Mexico vs. South Korea World Cup

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The Kalshi promo code WTOP15 provides all new users with a $15 sign-up bonus to use for all World Cup predictions today. Use this link here to get started.







What Is the Kalshi Promo Code for the World Cup?

WTOP15 is the current Kalshi promo code for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. It gives new users a $15 sign-up bonus after completing $10 in trades on the platform.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works

Register a new Kalshi account and enter code WTOP15 during sign-up. Deposit at least $1 into your account. Make $10 in total trades (any combination of trades counts). Your $15 bonus is unlocked automatically.

Full Offer Breakdown

Detail Info Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 Bonus Amount $15 sign-up bonus How to Unlock Make $10 in trades after depositing at least $1 Available Matches South Africa vs. Czechia

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Switzerland

Qatar vs. Canada

Korea Republic vs. Mexico Eligibility New users, 18+, present in the US (all 50 states) Date Last Verified June 18th, 2026

Once your account is set up and your bonus is unlocked, you can use it on any of the day’s World Cup matches. Round 2 brings a full, four-game slate of international competition, giving you plenty of options to look for longshot value on the prediction markets. Whether you are trading on Czechia taking on South Africa, Switzerland facing Bosnia and Herzegovina, Canada matching up against Qatar, or Mexico battling the Korea Republic, the Kalshi welcome bonus allows you to get in on all of the day’s tournament action.

It does stand to reason that before making any trades on today’s slate of games, having a clear view of the underlying win probabilities can help you pinpoint market value. Because soccer allows for matches to end in a tie, these prediction markets are broken down into three distinct percentages: a home team win, a draw, and an away team win.

Here are the 3-way win probabilities for the upcoming matches in this round:

Date/Time (ET) Home Team Away Team Home Win % Draw % Away Win % 2026-06-18 12:00 PM Czechia South Africa 52.1 26.9 21.1 2026-06-18 3:00 PM Switzerland Bosnia and Herzegovina 61.8 22.8 15.4 2026-06-18 6:00 PM Canada Qatar 73.5 17.0 9.5 2026-06-18 9:00 PM Mexico Korea Republic 46.4 29.0 24.6

Please note: The win probabilities listed above are sourced from the official season statistics and are current as of June 18, 2026.

These are the exact matches where new users can apply their $15 sign-up bonus. By leveraging the Kalshi promo code on these win percentages, you can get directly involved in predicting whether powerhouses like Switzerland and Canada will defend their strong probabilities, or if underdogs offer enough longshot value to pull off an upset on the international stage. Let’s give a shoutout to the data—hunting for an edge in these percentages is how informed traders succeed.

How to Redeem the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15

Getting started with Kalshi and claiming your welcome offer is a simple, straightforward process. Follow these exact steps to ensure your account is properly registered and your bonus is successfully unlocked so you can start trading futures prices and match predictions:

Download the App: Navigate to the App Store or Google Play Store and download the Kalshi app to your mobile device. Register Your Account: Create a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, email address, and date of birth). Verify Your Identity: As a fully regulated platform, Kalshi requires users to provide standard proof of identification to ensure a safe and secure trading environment. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP15 to opt into the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by making a first-time deposit of at least $1. Trade to Unlock: To activate the bonus, you must make $10 worth of trades on the platform. You do not need to make a single trade worth $10; any combination of trades that sum up to $10 will fulfill the requirement and unlock your sign-up bonus.

It is never too early to look ahead at the bracket, but right now, focus on the immediate slate. Once your initial trades are settled and the $15 sign-up bonus is activated, you have full freedom in how you choose to use it. The bonus can be applied to ANY of today’s World Cup matches, or any other World Cup match happening this week. You are not restricted to allocating your bonus funds on just one game, giving you the flexibility to spread your predictions across the entire slate of exciting international matchups in search of optimal value.