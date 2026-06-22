Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Get $15 Bonus for Norway-Senegal, World Cup, MLB Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can register with Kalshi promo code WTOP15 and make $10 worth of trades to unlock a $15 bonus. Click here to get in on the action.

There should be something for every sports fan this week. The World Cup continues with great games like Senegal-Norway. It’s also worth noting that new players can start making predictions on MLB as well. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this offer.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 Delivers $15 Prediction Bonus

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New User Offer Trade $10, Get $15 bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Bonus Last Verified On June 22, 2026

New Kalshi customers are eligible to receive a $15 sign-up bonus to use on a busy slate of Round 2 FIFA World Cup matches. Whether you want to trade on France taking on Iraq, Norway squaring off against Senegal, or Jordan facing Algeria, this welcome offer provides a structured way to jump into the action. Traders can use the bonus funds on any of the upcoming World Cup matchups, giving you the flexibility to explore a variety of prediction markets across the soccer tournament.

To claim this promotion, new Kalshi users must make a first-time deposit of at least $1. The $15 bonus will be unlocked after the user has made $10 in trades on the platform’s prediction markets. Kalshi is available in all 50 states, and players must be at least 18 years old to participate. Beyond the World Cup schedule, Kalshi also features extensive prediction markets for Major League Baseball (MLB), allowing traders to navigate daily baseball outcomes and futures alongside their soccer trades.

World Cup Probabilities

If you are looking to take advantage of the latest Kalshi promo, checking out the prediction markets for the upcoming matches is a practical place to start. Since there are three potential outcomes in soccer—a home team win, a draw, or an away team win—it is important to understand the mathematical likelihood of each scenario before making your predictions.

Below are the 3-way win probabilities for all Round 2 matches taking place across June 22 and June 23.

Home Team Away Team Home Win % Draw % Away Win % Argentina Austria 65.8% 21.5% 12.7% France Iraq 88.6% 8.2% 3.2% Norway Senegal 42.7% 27.6% 29.6% Jordan Algeria 15.2% 22.3% 62.5%

Whether you back heavily favored teams like France or Portugal, or predict a tight matchup when Norway faces Senegal, these are the exact matches where new users can apply their $15 sign-up bonus. Simply make $10 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets for these or any other World Cup matches, and your bonus funds will be unlocked.

How to Redeem Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15

Once activated, your $15 bonus can be used on ANY of the upcoming World Cup matches—whether you are looking at Iraq at France, Senegal at Norway, or Algeria at Jordan. The bonus funds are not restricted to just one game and can be applied to any World Cup match taking place this week.

To claim your sign-up bonus, follow these simple activation steps:

Register Your Account: Create and register a new account by providing standard personal information and submitting proof of identification. Enter the Promo Code: Be sure to use the promo code WTOP15 when registering your account. Make a Deposit: Make a first-time deposit of at least $1 into your new Kalshi wallet. Start Trading: Make $10 worth of trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. You do not have to make a single trade worth $10; you simply need to reach a cumulative sum of $10 in total trades.

Once you have completed these steps and reached the $10 trading threshold, your $15 sign-up bonus will be available in your account.