Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Get $15 Bonus for Mets-Phillies, MLB, World Cup Trades

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The Kalshi promo code WTOP15 provides all new users who sign up here with a $15 bonus to use on World Cup and MLB predictions today.







Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 for $15 Sign-Up Bonus Sunday

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New Kalshi User Offer $15 sign-up bonus Available Matches Spain vs. Saudi Arabia

Belgium vs. IR Iran

Uruguay vs. Cape Verde

New Zealand vs. Egypt Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified June 21st, 2026

Offer Overview

New Kalshi customers who are at least 18 years old and located in any of the 50 U.S. states can take advantage of this special welcome offer. By creating an account and making a first-time deposit of at least $1, users become eligible for a $15 sign-up bonus. We put a lot of stock in finding market inefficiencies, and this extra value is fully unlocked once you have made $10 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets.

Once unlocked, traders can use the bonus on any of the day’s World Cup matches. This round features a full slate of international matchups, meaning users have plenty of options to utilize their new bonus rather than having to focus on just one prediction. The packed schedule includes Spain playing Saudi Arabia, Belgium facing IR Iran, Uruguay taking on Cape Verde, and New Zealand matching up against Egypt.

World Cup Matches Today: Win Probabilities

Below is a breakdown of the three-way win probabilities for the highlighted matches on this Round 2 slate. New Kalshi users can target any of these matchups when placing the $10 in trades needed to unlock their $15 sign-up bonus.

Date/Time (ET) Home Team Away Team Home Win % Draw % Away Win % 2026-06-21 12:00 PM Spain Saudi Arabia 86.8% 9.6% 3.5% 2026-06-21 3:00 PM Belgium IR Iran 66.8% 20.8% 12.4% 2026-06-21 6:00 PM Uruguay Cape Verde 65.0% 22.9% 12.1% 2026-06-21 9:00 PM New Zealand Egypt 16.9% 24.3% 58.8%

Note: Probabilities current as of June 21, 2026.

Traders can use this percentage data to find value in the prediction markets. Spain comes into their matchup as a heavy consensus favorite to take all three points against Saudi Arabia, while Egypt also holds a clear advantage on the road over New Zealand. The Belgium and Uruguay matches are tighter but still favor the home squads. With the Kalshi promo code, finding the right analytical angle on these win probabilities can help you maximize your bonus during this round of the tournament.

How to Redeem the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15

Unlocking your welcome offer is a straightforward process. Once activated, the $15 bonus can be used on ANY of today’s World Cup matches—or any other World Cup match this week. You are not restricted to using the bonus on just one prediction, giving you the flexibility to spread your trades across multiple matchups to chase those longshot values.

To claim your bonus, follow these step-by-step activation details:

Download the App: Start by downloading the Kalshi app to your mobile device. Create an Account: Register a new account by providing standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Submit the necessary proof of identification to ensure your account is secure and compliant. Enter the Promo Code: Input the promo code WTOP15 during the registration process. Make a Deposit: Complete a first-time deposit of at least $1 into your new Kalshi account. Place Your Trades: Make $10 worth of trades on the platform to activate the offer.

It does stand to reason that you might want to diversify your portfolio. You do not have to make any single trade worth $10. You can break it up however you see fit—once the sum of your trades reaches $10, the $15 sign-up bonus will be available in your account. Whether you want to back Spain against Saudi Arabia, target the draw percentage in the Belgium vs. IR Iran match, or look ahead to New Zealand vs. Egypt, your unlocked bonus will be ready to use.