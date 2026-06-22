Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Get $15 Bonus for Argentina-Austria, World Cup Games

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Sign up using the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 to receive a $15 bonus via this link here, and use this bonus on the World Cup matches today including Argentina vs. Austria.







Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 for Argentina-Austria, World Cup Bonus

Before placing your predictions on the upcoming Argentina vs. Austria matchup, review the essential details of the current welcome offer below:

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New Kalshi User Offer $15 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified June 22nd, 2026

Offer Overview

Only eligible for new Kalshi customers, this welcome promotion offers a fantastic way to dive into the upcoming Argentina vs. Austria FIFA World Cup matchup. We’ve seen time and time again that having extra capital is key to testing out new strategies, and this offer provides exactly that. To claim your $15 sign-up bonus, you must first register for a new account and make a first-time deposit of at least $1.

Once your account is funded, the $15 bonus will be unlocked immediately after you have made $10 in trades on their prediction markets. Whether you want to trade on the outcome of Argentina taking on Austria or explore other longshot events, this offer gives you the flexibility that smart traders look for. Kalshi is legally available in all 50 states, and users must be at least 18 years old to play.

Use Kalshi World Cup Promo Today on Argentina vs. Austria

Outcome Probability Argentina Win 66.4% Draw 20.9% Austria Win 12.7%

Note: The probability data provided above is accurate as of June 22, 2026, at 08:22 AM ET.

Looking at the raw numbers, the consensus percentages tell a clear story. Argentina sits with a commanding 66.4% implied probability to win outright. Finding value here means deciding if Austria’s 12.7% chance is an undervalued longshot worth a trade, or if playing the draw at 20.9% provides a smarter statistical edge.

How to Redeem the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15

Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus ahead of the Argentina vs. Austria match is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate your offer and start building your trading portfolio:

Download the App: Navigate to the App Store or Google Play Store and download the Kalshi app to your mobile device. Create an Account: Begin the registration process by entering your standard personal information. To comply with regulations, it goes without saying that you will also need to provide valid proof of identification. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP15 to opt into the promotion. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by making a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: To unlock your reward, place $10 worth of trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. It does stand to reason that you do not have to make a single trade of $10; any combination of smaller trades that sums up to $10 will satisfy this requirement. You can use these initial trades on the upcoming FIFA World Cup clash between Argentina and Austria or any other available market.

Once you have successfully executed $10 in total trades, your $15 sign-up bonus will be instantly unlocked and available in your Kalshi account.