Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Get $15 Bonus for Any World Cup Trade This Weekend

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Dive into all World Cup matches this weekend including Turkey vs. Paraguay via this link here, and take home a $15 sign-up bonus thanks to the Kalshi promo code WTOP15.







Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 for $15 Australia-USA, World Cup Bonus

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New Kalshi User Offer $15 sign-up bonus Available Matches Australia at USA, Morocco at Scotland, Haiti at Brazil, Paraguay at Turkiye Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified June 19th, 2026

Eligible new Kalshi customers can take advantage of this special offer to receive a $15 sign-up bonus. We’ve seen time and time again that building a strong trading portfolio starts with capitalizing on welcome offers. To claim this bonus, new users must make a first-time deposit of at least $1. From there, the $15 bonus will be unlocked after the user has made $10 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. Kalshi is currently available in all 50 states, and users must be at least 18 years old to trade.

Once unlocked, traders can use the bonus on any of the day’s World Cup matches. Friday’s full slate of Round 2 matchups provides plenty of opportunities to seek out value on prediction market trades, featuring Australia visiting the USA, Morocco traveling to play Scotland, Haiti facing off against Brazil, and Paraguay matching up with Turkiye.

World Cup Matches Today: Win Probabilities

When preparing to make your prediction market trades, analyzing the three-way outcome probabilities is where we always start to find consensus percentages and underlying value. For international soccer, this means evaluating the likelihood of the home team winning, the away team winning, or the match ending in a draw at the end of regular time.

Here is a breakdown of the win probabilities for the upcoming four-match slate:

Date/Time Home Team Away Team Home Win % Draw % Away Win % June 19, 3:00 PM ET USA Australia 59.0% 23.2% 17.8% June 19, 6:00 PM ET Scotland Morocco 18.3% 26.5% 55.2% June 19, 8:30 PM ET Brazil Haiti 86.2% 9.5% 4.3% June 19, 11:00 PM ET Turkiye Paraguay 47.5% 28.5% 23.9%

(Note: Probabilities are current as of June 19, 2026.)

These exact win probabilities provide excellent insight for anyone looking to navigate today’s action and identify a smart longshot prediction. By reviewing the likelihood of each outcome, new Kalshi users can make informed, data-driven decisions on their initial trades to help unlock that special $15 sign-up bonus. It does stand to reason that identifying market inefficiencies in these percentages is the key to long-term success.

How to Activate the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15

Getting started on Kalshi’s prediction markets is a straightforward process. Once activated, your $15 bonus can be used on ANY of today’s World Cup matches, or any World Cup match this week, rather than being restricted to just a single game.

To secure your sign-up bonus and start analyzing daily markets, follow these activation details:

Download the App: Start by downloading the Kalshi app to your mobile device. Create an Account: Register a new account by entering your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: You will need to provide proof of identification to ensure your account is secure and compliant. Use the Promo Code: Enter the promo code WTOP15 when registering to opt into the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Place Your Trades: Make $10 worth of trades on the platform. It is important to note that you do not have to make any single trade worth $10; rather, you just need to reach a cumulative sum of $10 in trades before the $10 sign-up bonus becomes available in your account.

Once your bonus is unlocked, you will be ready to dive into the day’s action. Whether you want to predict the outcome of the USA taking on Australia, Scotland facing Morocco, Brazil battling Haiti, or Turkiye clashing with Paraguay, the bonus funds give you the flexibility to trade across the entire World Cup slate.