Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Claim Exclusive $15 Bonus for World Cup + MLB Trades

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Sign up using the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 to receive a $10 bonus to use on all World Cup and MLB predictions Monday. Get started using this link here.
New users can sign up with the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 to claim a $10 bonus for predictions on today’s FIFA World Cup 2026 matches, including Belgium vs. Egypt, Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay, and Iran vs. New Zealand.
What Is the Kalshi Promo Code for June 2026?
The current Kalshi promo code is WTOP15, which gives new users a $10 sign-up bonus after completing $10 in trades. Below is a summary of this offer:
Kalshi Promo Code
WTOP15
New Kalshi User Offer
$10 sign-up bonus
Available Matches
Belgium vs. Egypt
Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay
IR Iran vs. New Zealand
Terms and Conditions
18+ and present in the US
Date Last Verified
June 15, 2026
How to Claim the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP
Follow these steps to sign up and unlock your $10 bonus:
Download the Kalshi App — Available on iOS and Android through your device’s app store.
Create an Account — Provide your name, date of birth, and address to register.
Verify Your Identity — Submit proof of identification as required by Kalshi’s regulatory compliance.
Enter Promo Code WTOP15 — Input the code WTOP15 during registration to opt into the welcome offer.
Deposit at Least $1 — Fund your account with a minimum first-time deposit of $1.
Complete $10 in Trades — Once you accumulate $10 in total trades (not necessarily in one trade), the $10 bonus is credited to your account.
Kalshi is legally available in all 50 U.S. states. Users must be at least 18 years old to participate.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Matches Today: June 15 Schedule and Win Probabilities
Three Round 1 World Cup matches are scheduled for today. Below are the 3-way win probabilities (home win, draw, away win) for each fixture:
Date/Time (ET)
Home Team
Away Team
Venue
Home Win %
Draw %
Away Win %
June 15, 2026 — 3:00 PM ET
Belgium
Egypt
Seattle Field, Seattle, WA
59.4%
23.9%
16.6%
June 15, 2026 — 6:00 PM ET
Saudi Arabia
Uruguay
Miami Stadium, Miami, FL
13.2%
21.9%
64.8%
June 15, 2026 — 9:00 PM ET
IR Iran
New Zealand
Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, CA
49.9%
28.4%
21.7%
Probabilities current as of June 14, 2026.
Belgium vs. Egypt Preview — 3:00 PM ET
Belgium enters as a clear favorite at 59.4% win probability, while Egypt sits at 16.6% with a 23.9% chance of a draw. This opening-round matchup takes place at Seattle Field (capacity: 68,740) with referee Ramon Abatti Abel (Brazil) officiating.
Key question for traders: Can Egypt’s defense keep this close enough for a draw, or will Belgium’s quality prevail in their World Cup opener?
Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay Preview — 6:00 PM ET
Uruguay is the heavy favorite here at 64.8% win probability. Saudi Arabia’s home designation provides minimal statistical advantage, with only a 13.2% chance of winning. The draw probability is 21.9%. The match takes place at Miami Stadium (capacity: 65,326) with referee Maurizio Mariani (Italy) in charge.
Key question for traders: Uruguay’s strong probability makes them the most lopsided favorite on today’s slate—is there value in the underdog or the draw?
IR Iran vs. New Zealand Preview — 9:00 PM ET
This is the most closely contested match of the day. IR Iran holds a slim edge at 49.9%, with New Zealand at 21.7% and a draw at 28.4%. The match is played at Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, CA (capacity: 70,240), officiated by Cesar Ramos Palazuelos (Mexico).
Key question for traders: With the tightest margin on the board, this match offers the most potential value for prediction market traders looking for competitive pricing.
What Can You Use the Kalshi $10 Bonus On?
Once your $10 bonus is credited, you can use it on:
Any of today’s three World Cup matches (Belgium vs. Egypt, Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay, IR Iran vs. New Zealand)
Any upcoming World Cup 2026 match throughout the tournament
MLB predictions and other available markets on the platform
You are not limited to a single game. The bonus can be split across multiple predictions on the day’s full slate.
Frequently Asked Questions
Is Kalshi legal in all 50 states?
Yes. Kalshi is a CFTC-regulated exchange that is legally available in all 50 U.S. states for users 18 and older.
What is the minimum deposit to activate the Kalshi promo code WTOP?
You need to make a first-time deposit of at least $1 to activate your account. The $10 bonus is released after you complete $10 in total trades.
When do today’s World Cup matches kick off?
The three matches on June 15, 2026 begin at 3:00 PM ET (Belgium vs. Egypt), 6:00 PM ET (Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay), and 9:00 PM ET (IR Iran vs. New Zealand).
Where are today’s World Cup matches being played?
Today’s matches are hosted across the United States: Seattle Field in Seattle, WA; Miami Stadium in Miami, FL; and Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, CA.
Can I use the Kalshi bonus on multiple matches?
Yes. Your $10 bonus can be spread across multiple predictions on any available World Cup or MLB market.