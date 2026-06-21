Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Claim $15 World Cup Bonus for Upcoming MLB, World Cup Games

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All new users can dive into a fun day of World Cup action, including matches featuring a loaded Spain squad needing a win with this link here, which takes home a $15 bonus via the Kalshi promo code WTOP15.







Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 for World Cup Bonus Sunday

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New Kalshi User Offer Trade $10, get $15 sign-up bonus Available Matches Spain vs. Saudi Arabia

Belgium vs. IR Iran

Uruguay vs. Cape Verde

New Zealand vs. Egypt Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified June 21st, 2026

I always tell aspiring strategists that building your bankroll early is key to a successful tournament, and this welcome offer is designed exactly for that. When new Kalshi customers create an account and make a first-time deposit of at least $1, they set themselves up for this bonus. Once you have made $10 in cumulative trades on the prediction markets, your $15 bonus is fully unlocked.

What I love about this is the sheer flexibility. You are not locked into a single game; you can spread your trades across the full slate of World Cup matchups taking place today, whether you want a piece of the Spain match or see value in Uruguay’s percentages. Kalshi is currently available to users in all 50 states, provided you are at least 18 years old to play.

World Cup Matches Today: Win Probabilities

When we are handicapping these prediction markets, digging directly into the win percentages offers the clearest picture of how these matchups are expected to unfold. You do not need to overcomplicate things—just look at the math. Below is the complete breakdown for today’s slate of matches, detailing the likelihood of a home team victory, an away team victory, or a draw in regulation. All times have been converted to Eastern Time (ET) for your convenience.

Date/Time (ET) Home Team Away Team Home Win % Draw % Away Win % 2026-06-21 12:00 PM Spain Saudi Arabia 86.8% 9.6% 3.5% 2026-06-21 3:00 PM Belgium IR Iran 66.8% 20.8% 12.4% 2026-06-21 6:00 PM Uruguay Cape Verde 65.0% 22.9% 12.1% 2026-06-21 9:00 PM New Zealand Egypt 16.9% 24.3% 58.8%

Probabilities current as of June 21, 2026.

I’m placing trades on some of these matches myself, and having these percentages handy is half the battle. Whether you are looking to back heavy favorites like Spain and Ecuador, or you anticipate a closer contest that might end in a draw, the Kalshi prediction markets have you completely covered. Keep these probabilities in your back pocket when utilizing the latest welcome promo. Remember, by making $10 in trades across any of these World Cup matchups, you will unlock your $15 sign-up bonus to use on future fixtures.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: How to Sign Up for World Cup Today

Unlocking your sign-up bonus is a straightforward, simple process. Once activated, your $15 reward is not restricted to just one event. You can use your bonus on ANY of today’s World Cup matches—from Spain vs. Saudi Arabia to New Zealand vs. Egypt—or save it for any other World Cup fixture this week.

Follow these easy steps to get in on the action and claim your welcome offer:

Download the App: Search for the Kalshi app in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and download it to your mobile device. Create an Account: Register by providing your standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) and submit proof of identification to securely verify your account. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, make sure to input the promo code WTOP15 to opt into the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: Make $10 worth of trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. You don’t even need to make a single trade worth $10 all at once; a cumulative total of $10 across multiple smaller, strategic trades will successfully activate the offer.

Once your $10 in total trades is on the board, your $15 sign-up bonus will be fully unlocked and ready to use on the rest of the week’s fantastic soccer action. Let’s make some smart predictions and enjoy the matches!