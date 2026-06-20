Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Claim $15 World Cup Bonus for Sweden-Netherlands

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Dive into a full slate of World Cup action Saturday with this link here when you activate the Kalshi promo code WTOP15, which delivers a $15 sign-up bonus.







Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 for $15 Sign-Up Bonus

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New Kalshi User Offer Trade $10, Get $15 Bonus Available Matches Sweden vs. Netherlands, Ivory Coast vs. Germany, Curacao vs. Ecuador, Japan vs. Tunisia Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US

When we look for market inefficiencies, taking advantage of sign-up offers is the easiest way to find an immediate edge. New Kalshi users can grab a $15 bonus simply by putting $10 into action. This offer connects perfectly with the full slate of World Cup matchups taking place today. We put a lot of stock in having options, and this bonus gives you the flexibility to trade on any match you see fit.

To claim the $15 bonus, new customers must create an account and make a first-time deposit of at least $1. From there, the bonus is officially unlocked after the user makes $10 in cumulative trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. Kalshi is currently available in all 50 states, and users must be at least 18 years of age to play.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: How to Sign Up

Unlocking your welcome offer is a straightforward process. By following a few simple steps, you can secure your bonus to use on today’s FIFA World Cup slate.

Once activated, your $15 bonus is entirely flexible. You are not restricted to a single game; the funds can be used on any of today’s World Cup matches, or applied to any other World Cup match throughout the week. Kalshi gives you complete freedom to scan the board and choose your preferred markets.

Follow this step-by-step guide to claim and activate your offer:

Download the App: Download the Kalshi app to your preferred mobile device. Register an Account: Create and register a new account by providing your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide the necessary proof of identification to securely verify your account. Enter the Promo Code: Input the promo code WTOP15 during the sign-up process. Make a Deposit: Fund your account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Make $10 in Trades: To fully activate the offer, make a total of $10 worth of trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. You do not have to make a single trade worth $10; your trades can be cumulative. Once your total trading volume reaches $10, your $15 bonus will be unlocked and available in your account.

World Cup Matches Today: Win Probabilities

When forecasting international soccer, looking at the 3-way consensus probabilities is where we often find the most value. This format allows you to predict whether the home team will win, the away team will win, or the match will end in a draw at the conclusion of regular time.

Here is a look at the win and draw percentages for the four matches headlining today’s World Cup slate:

Date/Time (ET) Home Team Away Team Home Win % Draw % Away Win % 2026-06-20 1:00 PM Netherlands Sweden 54.4% 24.4% 21.1% 2026-06-20 4:00 PM Germany Ivory Coast 62.1% 21.3% 16.6% 2026-06-20 8:00 PM Ecuador Curacao 86.0% 10.0% 4.0% 2026-06-21 12:00 AM Tunisia Japan 14.7% 23.5% 61.9%

Note: Probabilities current as of June 20, 2026.

These percentages offer a clear picture of the favorites and underdogs taking the pitch today. Ecuador enters their match against Curacao as the heaviest favorite on the board with an 86.0% probability of victory, while Japan (61.9%) and Germany (62.1%) also boast strong outlooks to win their respective matchups.

If you are a value-seeker, the Netherlands and Sweden showdown projects as the most competitive match of the day. The Dutch hold a modest 54.4% win probability against the Swedes, leaving plenty of room to trade on a potential draw (24.4%) or even back a longshot outcome. For new users utilizing the Kalshi promo code, these 3-way prediction markets present excellent opportunities. Whether you want to back a heavy favorite like Ecuador or trade on an upset, making $10 in trades on any of these matches will successfully unlock your $15 bonus to use on future World Cup action.