Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Claim $15 World Cup Bonus for Croatia-Panama, MLB Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By utilizing Kalshi promo code WTOP15 and making $10 worth of trades, new players will win $15 in bonuses. Click here to start signing up.

This bonus is designed to give you extra trading power across the full slate of upcoming matchups, meaning you can place your trades on Panama facing Croatia, Colombia taking on Congo DR, as well as any other World Cup match on the schedule this week. Additionally, Kalshi features extensive prediction markets for other major sports, giving you the flexibility to trade on daily MLB matchups as the baseball season unfolds.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 Offers $15 Sign-Up Bonus

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New User Offer $15 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Bonus Last Verified On June 23, 2026

This exciting welcome offer is exclusively available for new Kalshi customers looking to explore prediction markets. To get started, users must be at least 18 years old and physically present in the United States, as Kalshi is accessible across all 50 states. Simply create a new account and make a first-time deposit of at least $1. From there, the mechanics are straightforward: once you have made $10 in trades on the platform’s prediction markets, your $10 sign-up bonus will be fully unlocked and ready to use.

You can apply this trading power to the full slate of World Cup matchups. Whether you want to focus your trades on Panama hosting Croatia, Colombia squaring off against Congo DR, or a mix of events across the schedule, the flexibility is entirely yours. Users can leverage the unlocked bonus on any of the upcoming World Cup matches, giving you a perfect opportunity to maximize your engagement with this stage of the tournament.

World Cup Matches: Win Probabilities

When exploring prediction markets on Kalshi, understanding the likelihood of each outcome is a crucial step before placing your trades. Below is a complete breakdown of the 3-way win probabilities for the current slate of Round 2 World Cup matches. Because this is soccer, you have three potential outcomes to consider for every event: a home team win, a draw, or an away team win.

Home Team Away Team Home Win % Draw % Away Win % Panama Croatia 13% 22% 64.5% Colombia Congo DR 64% 24% 14%

By utilizing the latest Kalshi promo, new users can apply their unlocked $10 sign-up bonus to any of these highlighted matchups. Whether you prefer trading on a heavily favored Colombia to secure a win or predicting a tightly contested draw between Panama and Croatia, your bonus funds provide the trading power you need to get fully invested in the World Cup action.

How to Activate Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15

Getting started on the prediction markets and claiming your welcome offer is a simple process. Follow these steps to ensure your account is properly set up and your bonus is successfully unlocked:

Register an Account: Create a new account by providing standard personal information. You will also be required to provide proof of identification to verify your eligibility. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP15 to opt into the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Place Your Trades: To unlock the bonus, you must make $10 worth of trades on the platform. You do not have to make a single trade worth $10; an accumulation of smaller trades that sum up to $10 will fulfill this requirement.

Once your $10 in trades is complete, your $10 sign-up bonus will be credited to your account.

The best part of this Kalshi offer is its flexibility. Once activated, the $10 bonus can be used on any of the World Cup matches, any other World Cup match taking place this week, or even on ongoing MLB matchups. You are not restricted to using your bonus funds on just one game. Whether you want to predict the outcome of Panama versus Croatia, trade on Colombia defending their home-continent advantage against Congo DR, or spread your bonus across multiple sports, the choice is completely yours.