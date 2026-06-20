Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Claim $15 Bonus for World Cup, MLB, US Open Trades

There is nothing better than a packed weekend of sports, and we’ve got a real chance to build our bankroll. If you are looking to get an edge on the prediction markets, new customers can sign up here with the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 and get a $15 bonus after $10 in trades.
There’s a full slate of World Cup games on Saturday, which we discuss below. However, you can choose to use this bonus on a variety of sports, such as MLB games and the US Open.
Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 Unlocks $15 Bonus
Available strictly to new Kalshi customers, this promotion sets us up with a $15 sign-up bonus after making a qualifying first-time deposit of at least $1. We can use the bonus on any of the day’s World Cup matches, making it the perfect companion for this full slate of Round 2 fixtures.
Here is the real beauty of this offer: the $15 bonus unlocks after you have made $10 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. Kalshi offers a unique trading platform that is fully regulated and available in all 50 states, allowing nationwide access to these World Cup markets. Just remember, all users must be at least 18 to play.
Win Probabilities for Saturday
Handicapping the 3-way moneyline is crucial for finding value in soccer. Instead of just picking a winner, we have to account for the draw, which changes the math entirely. The table below outlines the win, draw, and loss probabilities for the full slate of Round 2 fixtures taking place on Saturday. If you want to chase a nice pay day on a surprising underdog or just lock in a heavy favorite, this data is our morning line.
|Home Team
|Away Team
|Home Win %
|Draw %
|Away Win %
|Netherlands
|Sweden
|54.4
|24.4
|21.1
|Germany
|Ivory Coast
|62.1
|21.3
|16.6
|Ecuador
|Curacao
|86.0
|10.0
|4.0
|Tunisia
|Japan
|14.7
|23.5
|61.9
These prediction markets present the perfect opportunity to activate your new user promotion. Once you deposit and trade $10 on any of these World Cup win probabilities—whether that means taking a stance on a dominant 86.7% probability victory for Brazil, a tight contest between Turkiye and Paraguay, or predicting an away win for Japan—your Kalshi $10 sign-up bonus will unlock automatically.
Steps to Register with the Kalshi Promo Code
Claiming your sign-up bonus is a straightforward process. Once activated, the $10 bonus can be used on any of today’s World Cup matches or any other World Cup fixture this week. We are not restricted to just one game, meaning we can spread our trades across high-profile clashes like the Netherlands hosting Sweden, Germany taking on Ivory Coast, Ecuador facing Curacao, or Tunisia matching up against Japan.
Follow my simple step-by-step guide to get in on the action and activate your promotion:
- Create an Account: Register a new account here by providing standard personal information.
- Verify Your Identity: Submit the necessary proof of identification to ensure your account is secure and fully verified.
- Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, input the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 to opt into the new user offer.
- Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of at least $1.
- Trade $10: To unlock the $15 sign-up bonus, you must make $10 worth of trades on the platform. You do not have to make a single trade worth $10; a cumulative sum of $10 in trades across any markets will fully activate the offer and release your bonus funds.