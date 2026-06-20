Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Claim $15 Bonus for World Cup, MLB, US Open Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than a packed weekend of sports, and we’ve got a real chance to build our bankroll. If you are looking to get an edge on the prediction markets, new customers can sign up here with the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 and get a $15 bonus after $10 in trades.

There’s a full slate of World Cup games on Saturday, which we discuss below. However, you can choose to use this bonus on a variety of sports, such as MLB games and the US Open.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 Unlocks $15 Bonus

Available strictly to new Kalshi customers, this promotion sets us up with a $15 sign-up bonus after making a qualifying first-time deposit of at least $1. We can use the bonus on any of the day’s World Cup matches, making it the perfect companion for this full slate of Round 2 fixtures.

Here is the real beauty of this offer: the $15 bonus unlocks after you have made $10 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. Kalshi offers a unique trading platform that is fully regulated and available in all 50 states, allowing nationwide access to these World Cup markets. Just remember, all users must be at least 18 to play.

Win Probabilities for Saturday

Handicapping the 3-way moneyline is crucial for finding value in soccer. Instead of just picking a winner, we have to account for the draw, which changes the math entirely. The table below outlines the win, draw, and loss probabilities for the full slate of Round 2 fixtures taking place on Saturday. If you want to chase a nice pay day on a surprising underdog or just lock in a heavy favorite, this data is our morning line.

Home Team Away Team Home Win % Draw % Away Win % Netherlands Sweden 54.4 24.4 21.1 Germany Ivory Coast 62.1 21.3 16.6 Ecuador Curacao 86.0 10.0 4.0 Tunisia Japan 14.7 23.5 61.9

These prediction markets present the perfect opportunity to activate your new user promotion. Once you deposit and trade $10 on any of these World Cup win probabilities—whether that means taking a stance on a dominant 86.7% probability victory for Brazil, a tight contest between Turkiye and Paraguay, or predicting an away win for Japan—your Kalshi $10 sign-up bonus will unlock automatically.

Steps to Register with the Kalshi Promo Code

Claiming your sign-up bonus is a straightforward process. Once activated, the $10 bonus can be used on any of today’s World Cup matches or any other World Cup fixture this week. We are not restricted to just one game, meaning we can spread our trades across high-profile clashes like the Netherlands hosting Sweden, Germany taking on Ivory Coast, Ecuador facing Curacao, or Tunisia matching up against Japan.

Follow my simple step-by-step guide to get in on the action and activate your promotion: