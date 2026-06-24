Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Claim $15 Bonus for Switzerland-Canada, World Cup Trades

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By utilizing the Kalshi promo code WTOP15, new users can claim a $15 bonus to use on all World Cup predictions Wednesday. Sign up using this link here.







Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 for $15 Bonus Wednesday

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New Kalshi User Offer Trade $10, get $15 sign-up bonus Available Matches Canada vs. Switzerland, Qatar vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina, and all other group stage matches Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified June 24th, 2026

Kalshi Offer Overview

This exciting promotion is strictly reserved for new Kalshi customers looking to get an analytical edge in the prediction market action. Eligible users can claim a $15 sign-up bonus by registering and making a first-time deposit of at least $1. The $15 bonus will be officially unlocked after the user has made $10 in total trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. Unlike many traditional platforms, Kalshi is available in all 50 states, and users simply need to be at least 18 years old to play and claim their bonus.

Once your account is funded and the requirements are met, you can leverage the bonus on any of the day’s World Cup matches. We put a lot of stock in market flexibility, and this is a perfect way to engage with the full slate of Round 3 matchups taking place on June 24. Instead of being tied down to a single outcome, traders can spread their interest across multiple FIFA World Cup fixtures. It stands to reason that diversifying your predictions—whether you are forecasting the Canada vs. Switzerland clash or trading on the Qatar vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina contest—gives you the best chance to find underlying value.

World Cup Matches Today: Win Probabilities

When assessing the landscape for today’s FIFA World Cup action, looking at the baseline win probabilities can help guide your trading decisions on Kalshi. Since soccer group stage matches include three potential outcomes, the percentages reflect the likelihood of a home team win, an away team win, or a draw at the end of regulation.

Below are the 3-way win probabilities for the full slate of World Cup fixtures scheduled for June 24:

Date/Time (ET) Home Team Away Team Home Win % Draw % Away Win % June 23, 10:00 PM Colombia Congo DR 62.8% 23.3% 13.9% June 24, 3:00 PM Switzerland Canada 40.1% 30.8% 29.1% June 24, 3:00 PM Bosnia and Herzegovina Qatar 69.9% 18.0% 12.2% June 24, 6:00 PM Scotland Brazil 9.6% 17.3% 73.1% June 24, 6:00 PM Morocco Haiti 80.5% 13.3% 6.2%

For new users ready to capitalize on the Kalshi promo code, these are the exact matches where you can apply your initial trades. By executing $10 in total trades across any of these specific outcomes—such as projecting a high-probability win for Morocco, looking for a longshot prediction on Scotland against Brazil, or forecasting a draw between Colombia and Congo DR—you will officially meet the requirements to unlock your $15 sign-up bonus. This data gives you a clear snapshot of the expected results for the day’s action, allowing you to easily pinpoint which teams hold the upper hand in the market.

How to Redeem the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15

Ready to get started and capture some value? Unlocking this Kalshi promo code is a straightforward process, and once activated, your $15 sign-up bonus can be used on ANY of today’s World Cup matches—or any other World Cup match throughout the week. You are not restricted to just one prediction!

Follow these simple steps to claim your offer:

Download the App: Begin by downloading the Kalshi app to your mobile device. Register Your Account: Create a new account by providing standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Submit the necessary proof of identification to ensure your account is fully verified and secure. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be absolutely sure to enter the promo code WTOP15. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by making a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: Make $10 worth of trades on the platform. You do not have to make a single trade worth $10; rather, you simply need to reach a cumulative sum of $10 in total trades.

Once your total trades reach the $10 threshold, your $15 sign-up bonus will be officially activated and available in your account. From there, you can dive right into the prediction markets for today’s exciting group stage fixtures, confidently utilizing the percentages to make smart, data-driven decisions on the Canada vs. Switzerland showdown or the Qatar vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina match.