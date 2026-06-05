Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $10 Bonus for NBA Finals Game 2 Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New customers can jump into NBA Finals prediction markets with the Kalshi promo code WTOP. By signing up here and making $10 in trades, you will unlock a $10 bonus perfectly timed for Game 2 between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Delivers $10 Prediction Bonus

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified June 5, 2026

Start with $10 in Trades

Secure an exclusive $10 sign-up bonus just in time for the highly anticipated Knicks vs. Spurs showdown on Friday night. To claim your piece of the pie, simply create an account and make a first-time deposit of at least $1.

From there, your $10 bonus fully unlocks once you have made $10 in total trades on prediction markets. It is a straightforward way to get some extra skin in the game. Kalshi is currently available to users across all 50 states, and as long as you are 18 or older and a first-time player, you have a real chance to turn this promo into a nice pay day during the NBA Finals.

Game 2 Probabilities and Payouts

When we are handicapping prediction markets, we often deal in implied probabilities rather than traditional odds. Here is how the market currently views tonight’s matchup:

Team Probability San Antonio Spurs 66.3% New York Knicks 33.7%

If we decide to deploy our initial $10 on the favored San Antonio Spurs based on their 66.3% probability, a winning trade would yield a profit of $4.46, returning a total payout of $14.46. Conversely, backing the underdog New York Knicks offers a much steeper potential return. A successful $10 trade on New York would net $18.50 in profit, bringing our total payout to a very sweet $28.50.

So, where is the smart money? Let’s take a look at the stats. The Knicks might be the underdog, but I am seeing significant value here. Throughout the 2025 Postseason, New York has posted a dominant Net Rating of 18.7—meaning they are outscoring opponents by an estimated 18.7 points per 100 possessions. The Spurs are formidable, sure, but their 10.7 Net Rating falls short of New York’s elite mark.

On top of that, the Knicks own the glass. They are grabbing 55.2% of available rebounds compared to San Antonio’s 52.7%. If New York controls the boards and keeps up their ruthless efficiency, trusting their 33.7% win probability could be the absolute best way to utilize our newly unlocked Kalshi bonus.

Steps for Using the Kalshi Promo Code

Ready to get started? We are in this together, so let’s walk through the exact steps to activate your Kalshi promo code and lock in that bonus ahead of the Knicks vs. Spurs tip-off:

Register Your Account: Create your new account here by entering your standard personal information. You will also need to provide a quick proof of identification to verify everything securely. Enter the Promo Code: This is the key step—during sign-up, ensure you enter the Kalshi promo code WTOP. Make a Deposit: Once you are verified, make a first-time deposit of at least $1 to fund your wallet. Start Trading: To activate the offer and unlock your $10 sign-up bonus, you need to make $10 worth of trades on the platform. The beauty of this is that you don’t have to risk $10 all at once; you simply need to reach a cumulative total of $10 in trades.

The second your total trading volume crosses that $10 threshold, the bonus is credited directly to your account.