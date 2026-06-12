Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Trade $10 on USA-Paraguay, Get $10 World Cup Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is truly nothing better than the thrill of World Cup soccer, especially when the USMNT takes the pitch. Ahead of today’s round one FIFA World Cup clash between the USA and Paraguay at Los Angeles Stadium, new customers can sign up here with the Kalshi promo code WTOP and claim a $10 bonus.

This promotion gives new Kalshi customers a nice little bonus after making just $10 in trades on the platform. Once you meet that simple criteria, those bonus funds are yours to use on today’s USA vs Paraguay game, or any other World Cup matchups happening this weekend. We’re in this together, so let’s break down exactly how to capitalize on it for a potential pay day.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for USA vs. Paraguay

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified June 12, 2026

Claim $10 Bonus for World Cup Predictions

Eligible new Kalshi customers have a real chance to pad their bankrolls ahead of this highly anticipated FIFA World Cup showdown at Los Angeles Stadium. To get started and qualify for the promotion, you simply need to register for a new account and make a first-time deposit of at least $1. Honestly, it doesn’t get much more accessible than that for casual fans and aspiring strategists alike.

Your $10 bonus officially unlocks once you have made a total of $10 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. You can use these initial trades to back the USA, predict a Paraguay upset, or jump into any other available event on the board. One of the best parts about Kalshi is that their prediction markets are fully legal and available in all 50 states. As long as you are at least 18 years old and physically present in the US, you are ready to play.

Probabilities for USA vs. Paraguay

When we are handicapping a soccer match on Kalshi, we aren’t looking at traditional betting lines. Instead of standard odds, it operates entirely on vig-free percentages, which makes evaluating your potential payout incredibly straightforward. Here is how the market currently views the three possible outcomes for today’s matchup:

Outcome Probability USA Win 45.8% Draw 29.7% Paraguay Win 24.5%

How to Use the Kalshi Promo Code

Claiming your sign-up bonus before kickoff is a very simple process. I’m placing these exact trades myself, so here is the step-by-step game plan you need to follow to activate the offer:

Register an Account: Create your new account here by entering your standard personal information. Just like any regulated platform, you will also need to submit valid proof of identification to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure that you enter the promo code WTOP when prompted. This step is key! Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, make a first-time deposit of at least $1 into your new Kalshi account. Start Trading: To unlock the bonus, you must make $10 worth of trades on the platform.

Tip: You do not have to sweat placing a single trade worth $10. A cumulative sum of $10 spread across multiple, smaller trades will successfully satisfy the requirement. Once you hit that threshold, your $10 sign-up bonus will be ready and waiting for your next big prediction.