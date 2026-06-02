Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Gets $10 MLB, Knicks-Spurs Finals Bonus This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users will receive $10 in bonuses when they sign up here with the Kalshi promo code WTOP for the NBA Finals and this week’s MLB action.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: $10 Bonus Offer

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New Kalshi User Offer $10 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Promo Verified On June 2nd, 2026

Eligible strictly for new Kalshi customers, this promotional offer provides a straightforward, mathematically sound way to earn a $10 sign-up bonus for today’s MLB action and the upcoming NBA Finals. Kalshi operates as a federally regulated prediction market, making it uniquely available in all 50 states to users who are at least 18 years old.

To claim the $10 bonus, new users must make a first-time deposit of at least $1. From there, the bonus funds are unlocked once a user successfully executes $10 in total trades on the platform’s prediction markets, allowing bettors to leverage those funds across today’s baseball schedule or other upcoming sporting events.

Use Kalshi MLB Promo Today

Matchup Probability TEX @ STL TEX 50% / STL 50% CLE @ NYY CLE 32% / NYY 68% SD @ PHI SD 46% / PHI 54%

When digging into the underlying metrics for this specific matchup, New York’s heavy favorite status is mathematically justified. The Yankees deploy a highly efficient pitching staff that holds a 3.20 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP (Walks and Hits Per Inning Pitched), minimizing opponent baserunners significantly better than Cleveland’s staff, which carries a 3.74 ERA and a 1.28 WHIP. New York goes with Cam Schlittler, while Joey Cantillo will start for Cleveland. Offensively, the gap widens further. New York brings a robust .770 team OPS (On-Base Plus Slugging) into the contest, indicating a lineup that consistently gets on base and hits for power. Meanwhile, the Guardians have generated a well-below-average .691 OPS overall, pointing to a severe situational disadvantage for the road team.

Beyond the Diamond: NBA and NHL

While today’s MLB slate offers plenty of statistical value, the Kalshi platform also allows users to trade on other major sporting events, including the NBA Finals and the Stanley Cup Finals. The same $10 sign-up bonus unlocked via your initial baseline trades can easily be rolled over to target prediction markets for this highly anticipated championship matchup, providing flexibility across different sports.

Steps To Activate Your Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Offer

Getting started with this welcome offer requires a simple, step-by-step process. To ensure your account is funded and your $10 sign-up bonus is credited in time for tonight’s MLB or NBA action, follow these precise steps:

Register Your Account: Create your new account here by entering standard personal information. Because Kalshi operates as a federally regulated financial exchange, you are required to provide valid proof of identification to properly verify the account. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration sequence, make sure to input the promo code WTOP to officially opt into the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Link a trusted payment method and execute a first-time deposit of at least $1 into your new Kalshi wallet. Start Trading: To fully activate the offer and release the $10 sign-up bonus, you must record a cumulative $10 worth of trades on the platform’s prediction markets.

Keep in mind that Kalshi’s framework does not require a single $10 transaction to qualify. As long as the aggregate sum of your trades reaches the $10 threshold, the bonus will be instantly credited to your account. Whether you consolidate your risk on a single market or divide your initial trades across multiple events like Rangers vs. Cardinals, Guardians vs. Yankees, or Knicks vs. Spurs, your $10 sign-up bonus will become available the moment that trading benchmark is successfully met.