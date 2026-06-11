Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Sign Up Bonus for World Cup Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Take advantage of a $10 sign-up bonus ahead of the World Cup by redeeming Kalshi promo code WTOP and making $10 in trades. Click here to start the registration process.

Whether predicting the outcome of South Africa taking on host nation Mexico, the matchup between Czechia and Korea Republic, or any other World Cup match this week, this introductory promotion is the perfect way to get started. Claim this bonus to elevate the trading experience on Kalshi throughout the opening round of the tournament.

Score $10 Bonus With Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Here is a quick breakdown of the Kalshi welcome bonus and the upcoming first-round World Cup matches available for trading:

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Sign-Up Bonus Available Matches South Africa vs. Mexico, Czechia vs. Korea Republic Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Bonus Last Verified On June 11, 2026

To claim your reward, simply create your account and make a first-time deposit of at least $1. Once your account is funded, you will need to make $10 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets to unlock the $10 bonus. Kalshi is completely legal and available to play in all 50 states, provided that users are at least 18 years old.

Beyond international soccer, Kalshi’s platform allows users to trade on a wide variety of outcomes across major North American sports, providing active markets for the NBA, NHL, and MLB throughout their respective seasons.

Make World Cup Predictions

When participating in prediction markets for international soccer, forecasting the outright match result (home win, draw, or away win) is one of the most popular ways to get in on the action. Below is a breakdown of the three-way win probabilities for the upcoming World Cup matches featured on the June 11 slate.

Home Team Away Team Home Win % Draw % Away Win % Mexico South Africa 70% 21% 11% Korea Republic Czechia 37% 32% 34%

The tournament opener paints a clear statistical narrative, with host nation Mexico holding a dominant 70% probability of securing a victory over South Africa. Meanwhile, the clash between Korea Republic and Czechia is projected to be much tighter, with all three potential outcomes, a Korea Republic win, a Czechia win, or a draw, sitting between 32% and 37%.

These upcoming fixtures present the perfect opportunity to utilize your new Kalshi promo code. By exploring these win probability markets and locking in just $10 in trades, you will automatically secure your $10 sign-up bonus to use on future World Cup matches.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: How to Sign Up

Ready to get started? Unlocking this welcome offer is a straightforward process. The best part is that once activated, your $10 bonus can be used on any of the scheduled World Cup matches, such as the tournament opener featuring Mexico and South Africa or the matchup between Korea Republic and Czechia, or any other World Cup match this week, rather than being restricted to just one game.

Follow these simple steps to claim your reward:

Register Your Account: Create and register a new account by providing your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide the necessary proof of identification to secure and verify your account. Enter the Promo Code: Be sure to input promo code WTOP during the sign-up process. Make a Deposit: Fund your account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Make Your Trades: Place $10 worth of trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. You do not have to make any single trade worth $10; simply accumulating a total sum of $10 across multiple trades will satisfy the requirement.

As soon as you reach that $10 trading threshold, your $10 sign-up bonus will become available, giving you extra funds to trade on the opening week of the FIFA World Cup.