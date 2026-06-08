Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Sign Up Bonus for Spurs-Knicks NBA Finals Game 3

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Create an account with Kalshi promo code WTOP and turn $10 worth of trades on the NBA Finals or any other sport into a $10 sign-up bonus. Click here to get in on the action.

All it takes is a $10 trade on sports, politics, climate, crypto, financials or any other available market to unlock this welcome bonus. This straightforward introductory bonus provides the perfect opportunity to make predictions on the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Delivers $10 Sign-Up Bonus

Before making your predictions on the San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks matchup, review the details of the introductory offer below to ensure you qualify.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Sign-Up Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Bonus Last Verified On June 8, 2026

If you are looking to get in on the action for the upcoming San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks game, the latest Kalshi promo code provides an excellent starting point. Exclusively available for new Kalshi customers, this welcome offer grants a $10 sign-up bonus that can be used to navigate their unique prediction markets.

To claim this introductory offer, new users must create an account and make a first-time deposit of at least $1. From there, the $10 bonus will be unlocked and credited to your account after you have made $10 in total trades. Kalshi’s prediction markets are accessible in all 50 states, and users must be at least 18 years old to play.

San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks Preview

Team Market Probability San Antonio Spurs 46% New York Knicks 54%

The Knicks are on one of the most dominant runs in NBA history, winning 13 games in a row and holding the best playoff point-differential all-time. Will that continue as the series shifts back to Madison Square Garden for Game 3?

In comparison, the San Antonio Spurs have remained solid but have struggled to match New York’s pace. Furthermore, the Knicks excel on the glass, consistently securing available rebounds at a higher clip. While the Spurs are highly capable, New York’s underlying metrics make them a formidable force in this postseason clash.

Beyond basketball, new Kalshi customers can also use their platform access to explore a variety of prediction markets across other major sports. Whether you are analyzing upcoming matchups in MLB or predicting the outcomes of the NHL playoffs, Kalshi offers a wide range of trading opportunities to utilize your bonus on.

How to Redeem Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Getting started with this exclusive welcome offer is a simple process. To activate your bonus ahead of the San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks game, follow these straightforward steps:

Register an Account: Create and register a new account by providing standard personal information. To ensure security and compliance, you will also need to provide valid proof of identification. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP to opt into the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by making a first-time deposit of at least $1. Place Your Trades: To unlock the bonus, you must make $10 worth of trades on the platform. You do not have to make a single trade worth $10; a cumulative sum of $10 in trades will successfully activate the offer.

Once you have completed these steps and met the $10 trading requirement, your $10 sign-up bonus will be credited to your account and available for use across any active market.