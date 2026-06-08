Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Sign-Up Bonus for Knicks vs. Spurs NBA Finals Game 3

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By using Kalshi promo code WTOP, new players can make $10 worth of trades on the NBA Finals and win a $10 bonus. Click here to activate this offer.

Once activated, this welcome bonus can be used to predict the action for the Knicks-Spurs matchup, any other NBA Finals game this week or even across other major sports markets like the NHL and MLB. Kalshi also has prediction market options on politics, climate, crypto, financials and more.

Secure $10 Bonus With Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Sign-Up Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Bonus Last Verified On June 8, 2026

By activating the latest promotional offer, new Kalshi customers can secure a $10 sign-up bonus to use on the NBA matchup between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs. To qualify for this offer, eligible users must register for an account and make a first-time deposit of at least $1.

Once your account is funded, the $10 bonus will be unlocked after you have made $10 in trades on their prediction markets. Whether you want to trade on the Knicks advancing or the Spurs pulling off a postseason victory, these initial trades will satisfy the requirement. Kalshi is currently available to users in all 50 states, and players must be at least 18 years old to participate.

Knicks vs. Spurs Game 3 Preview

Team Market Probability San Antonio Spurs 46% New York Knicks 54%

The Knicks are on one of the most incredible runs in NBA history, winning 13 games in a row. The series is shifting back to New York, which means the Knicks will have the backing of a raucous Madison Square Garden crowd. The Spurs will need Victor Wembanyama to outplay Karl-Anthony Towns if they have any hope of coming back in the NBA Finals. Towns has frustrated Wembanyama on both ends of the floor through two games.

Beyond the NBA hardwood, new Kalshi customers can also apply their sign-up bonus to other major sports. The platform features extensive prediction markets for the NHL playoffs and regular-season MLB action. Whether you are forecasting a high-scoring baseball matchup or a critical hockey series, Kalshi provides a unique trading experience across all major leagues.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: How to Sign Up

If you are ready to get started and claim your sign-up bonus ahead of the Knicks-Spurs matchup, the process is quick and straightforward. Follow these simple steps to activate the offer:

Create an Account: Register as a new user by entering standard personal information, such as your name, email address, and date of birth. Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to ensure your account meets legal and regulatory requirements. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP to opt into the promotion. Fund Your Account: Make a first-time deposit of at least $1 using one of the available banking methods. Make $10 in Trades: To unlock your bonus, you must execute a total of $10 worth of trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. You do not need to make a single trade worth $10; any combination of smaller trades that sum up to $10 will satisfy this requirement.

Once your cumulative trades reach the $10 threshold, your $10 sign-up bonus will become available in your account, ready to be used on the NBA playoffs, MLB games, NHL matchups, or any other active prediction markets on the platform.