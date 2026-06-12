Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus on World Cup, MLB, NBA Finals This Weekend

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Capitalize on Kalshi promo code WTOP and make $10 worth of trades on the World Cup or any other sport to win $10 in bonuses. Click here to start signing up.

This introductory offer provides a clear path to get involved across multiple matchups on the schedule, allowing you to place your trades on opening fixtures, such as Canada hosting Bosnia and Herzegovina or the USA taking on Paraguay, as well as any other World Cup prediction markets taking place this week.

Grab $10 Bonus With Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Sign-Up Bonus Friday Matches Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina & USA vs. Paraguay Terms and Conditions 18+ and physically present in an eligible US state

This exclusive promotion is available strictly for new Kalshi customers looking to enter the prediction markets for Round 1 of the FIFA World Cup. By taking advantage of this offer, you can claim a $10 sign-up bonus to use across the full slate of international matchups. Whether you want to trade on Canada facing off against Bosnia and Herzegovina or the USA battling Paraguay, this welcome bonus can be applied to any of the scheduled World Cup fixtures.

To activate the promotion, eligible new users must be at least 18 years old and physically present in any of the 50 U.S. states where Kalshi operates. Simply create your account and make a first-time deposit of at least $1. Once your account is funded, the $10 bonus will be successfully unlocked after you execute $10 in cumulative trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets.

USA & Canada Win Probabilities

With the group stage in full swing, you can find the complete list of opening-round matchups and their respective 3-way win probabilities below.

Home Team Away Team Home Market Probability % Draw % Away Win % Canada Bosnia and Herzegovina 54% 27% 20% USA Paraguay 47% 30% 24%

These opening fixtures present an ideal opportunity for new users to apply their Kalshi promo code. Once you make your initial $10 in prediction market trades on any of these scheduled matches, your $10 sign-up bonus will be instantly unlocked for use across the rest of the World Cup slate. Kalshi’s extensive platform also allows users to trade on a wide variety of other active markets; once activated, users can apply their funds to daily prediction markets for the NBA and MLB as well.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: How to Sign Up

Claiming this exclusive welcome offer is a straightforward process. The best part is that once activated, your $10 sign-up bonus is not restricted to a single game—it can be used on any of the scheduled World Cup matches, or any other World Cup fixture on the calendar this week. Whether you want to make predictions on Canada taking on Bosnia and Herzegovina or the USA facing Paraguay, your bonus funds offer complete flexibility.

To get started and secure your bonus ahead of kickoff, simply follow these steps:

Create Your Account: Register as a new user by providing standard personal information and the required proof of identification to securely verify your account. Enter the Promo Code: Be sure to input the promo code WTOP during the registration process to opt into the offer. Make a First-Time Deposit: Securely fund your new account with an initial deposit of at least $1. Execute $10 in Trades: Head to the World Cup prediction markets and make $10 worth of trades. You do not have to place a single trade worth $10; rather, a cumulative sum of $10 across multiple smaller trades will successfully satisfy the requirement.

As soon as your total trades reach the $10 threshold, your $10 sign-up bonus will be unlocked and immediately available in your account. You can then use these funds on the opening round of the World Cup or dive straight into Kalshi’s ongoing NBA and MLB prediction markets.