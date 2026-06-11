Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for World Cup Trading as Tournament Begins

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with Kalshi promo code WTOP and make $10 worth of trades to unlock $10 in bonuses ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup match between Mexico and South Africa. Click here to get in on the action.

This bonus can be used for the Mexico vs. South Africa matchup, as well as any other World Cup match taking place this week during the group stage this week. Beyond the soccer pitch, this welcome bonus opens the door to a wide variety of prediction markets. Once activated, new users can also use their accounts to trade on outcomes across the NBA, NHL, and MLB, making Kalshi a versatile platform for year-round sports action.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $10 Sign-Up Bonus

Here are the essential details regarding the welcome offer available for the upcoming Mexico vs. South Africa matchup:

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Sign-Up Bonus Bonus Last Verified On June 11, 2026

To take advantage of this offer ahead of the FIFA World Cup clash, simply register as a new Kalshi customer and make a first-time deposit of at least $1. Once your account is funded, your $10 sign-up bonus will officially unlock after you have made $10 in qualifying trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. Whether you are backing specific outcomes for Mexico or predicting game events for South Africa, those initial trades qualify you for the reward.

Please note that this promotion is exclusively available for new Kalshi customers. The platform is accessible to residents in all 50 states, and users must be at least 18 years of age to legally participate in the prediction markets.

Mexico vs. South Africa Preview

While active prediction markets for this specific FIFA World Cup matchup are still forming, pre-match probabilities provide a clear picture of expected outcomes. Below are the probabilities for each potential result at the end of regulation:

Outcome Probability Mexico 68% Draw 21% South Africa 11%

Mexico will kick off the 2026 World Cup against a former host in South Africa. Although Mexico is the heavy favorite in this matchup, we know anything can happen in the World Cup. Sports fans will have a variety of options on Kalshi on this matchup, Czechia-South Korea or any other game during the tournament. Don’t miss out on the chance to go all in with this $10 sign-up bonus.

Getting Started With Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Getting started and claiming your welcome offer ahead of the Mexico vs. South Africa match is a straightforward process. Follow these exact steps to secure your bonus:

Register: Create a new account by providing standard personal information.

Create a new account by providing standard personal information. Verify Identity: Supply proof of identification to verify your new account securely.

Supply proof of identification to verify your new account securely. Use the Code: Enter the promo code WTOP during the registration process to ensure you are opted into the welcome offer.

Enter the promo code during the registration process to ensure you are opted into the welcome offer. Deposit Funds: Make a first-time deposit of at least $1 into your Kalshi account.

Make a first-time deposit of at least $1 into your Kalshi account. Start Trading: Make $10 worth of trades on the platform’s prediction markets.

Keep in mind that you do not need to place a single trade worth $10 to qualify. You simply need to make a cumulative sum of $10 in trades across any markets on the platform. Once your total trading volume reaches $10, your $10 sign-up bonus will be officially activated and credited to your account.