Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for MLB, Early NBA Finals Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up a new profile with the most recent Kalshi promo code WTOP and unlock $10 in bonuses after you complete $10 in transactions on the platform. Today’s MLB slate provides plenty of exciting options, including matchups like Mets vs. Mariners and Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks. Click here to register.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP For $10 Bonus

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New Kalshi User Offer $10 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Promo Verified On June 1

To take advantage of this offer, new Kalshi customers can get a $10 sign-up bonus by registering and making a first-time deposit of at least $1. The bonus is fully unlocked after the user has made $10 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. With today’s MLB slate featuring marquee games like the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Miami Marlins visiting the Washington Nationals, new users have plenty of opportunities to execute their qualifying trades and put their baseball knowledge to the test.

Unlike traditional sportsbooks, Kalshi’s prediction markets are legally available in all 50 states. To be eligible to play and claim the sign-up bonus, individuals must be at least 18 years old and exclusively be new Kalshi customers. Once your initial $10 in trades is completed, you can use your newly unlocked bonus to make predictions on the rest of the baseball schedule, such as the New York Mets’ upcoming clash with the Seattle Mariners.

Use Kalshi MLB Promo Today

Matchup Probability NYM @ SEA NYM 44% / SEA 56% LAD @ ARI LAD 60% / ARI 40% MIA @ WSH MIA 44% / WSH 56%

When evaluating these probabilities, the statistics justify the Dodgers’ status as heavy road favorites. Los Angeles features a potent lineup boasting a .792 team OPS, significantly overshadowing Arizona’s .704 OPS. On the mound, the Dodgers hold a massive advantage with a pristine 3.08 team ERA, while the Diamondbacks’ pitching staff has struggled to a 4.02 ERA.

In another intriguing matchup, the Washington Nationals are favored at home over the Miami Marlins. Washington holds a clear offensive edge with a .746 OPS compared to Miami’s .691 OPS. However, the Marlins offer slight value on the mound; Miami pitchers have posted a 4.38 ERA so far, marginally outperforming the Nationals’ 4.59 team ERA.

Sign Up With Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer

Unlocking your sign-up bonus is a straightforward process. To activate the offer and get started with prediction markets, follow these simple steps:

Create an Account: Register here for a new account by providing standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Since Kalshi is a regulated financial exchange, you will need to provide proof of identification. Enter the Promo Code: Be sure to use the promo code WTOP when registering to opt into the sign-up bonus. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Place Your Trades: To fully activate the offer, you must make $10 worth of trades on the platform.

It is important to note that you do not have to make a single, lump-sum trade worth $10. You can reach the requirement by making multiple smaller trades. Once your total sum of trades hits $10, your $10 sign-up bonus will become available. Whether you want to predict the outcome of the Miami Marlins taking on the Washington Nationals or explore other markets, simply meet the trading threshold to enjoy your newly unlocked bonus.