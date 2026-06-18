Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim $15 Bonus for U.S. Open, World Cup, MLB Trading

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All new users can sign up with the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 to receive a $15 bonus to use on the World Cup, U.S. Open first round and MLB matchups like Mets-Phillies. Use this link here to get started.







Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 for World Cup Bonus Thursday

Quick Facts

Promo Code: WTOP15

WTOP15 Bonus Amount: $15

$15 Minimum Deposit: $1

$1 Unlock Requirement: Complete $10 in total trades

Complete $10 in total trades Eligibility: New users, 18+, all 50 US states

New users, 18+, all 50 US states Today’s Matches (June 18): South Africa vs. Czechia, Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Switzerland, Qatar vs. Canada, Korea Republic vs. Mexico

Eligible new Kalshi customers have a prime opportunity to claim a uniquely accessible $15 sign-up bonus. To qualify, users must be at least 18 years old and make a first-time deposit of at least $1 into their accounts. Because Kalshi operates as a federally regulated exchange, this prediction market platform is legally available in all 50 states.

Once you make your initial deposit, simply execute $10 in trades on the platform’s prediction markets, and the $15 bonus will be credited to your account.

When looking for true trading value, you can use this bonus on any of today’s World Cup matches. The current Round 2 schedule features a full slate of compelling international matchups to analyze. Whether you want to build a portfolio around South Africa taking on Czechia, Bosnia and Herzegovina facing Switzerland, Qatar matching up against Canada, or the Korea Republic battling Mexico, your Kalshi welcome bonus applies seamlessly to any of these fixtures.

World Cup Matches Today: Win Probabilities

When assessing today’s slate of international fixtures, traders can utilize the following 3-way win probabilities to evaluate each matchup. On Kalshi’s prediction markets, new users who unlock the $15 sign-up bonus can apply their promotional funds directly to these exact outcomes. Whether you want to back a heavy home favorite like Canada or predict a longshot upset by Korea Republic, the table below outlines the likelihood of a home team win, an away team win, and a draw for every featured game.

Date/Time (ET) Home Team Away Team Home Win % Draw % Away Win % June 18, 12:00 PM Czechia South Africa 52.1% 26.9% 21.1% June 18, 3:00 PM Switzerland Bosnia and Herzegovina 61.8% 22.8% 15.4% June 18, 6:00 PM Canada Qatar 73.5% 17.0% 9.5% June 18, 9:00 PM Mexico Korea Republic 46.4% 29.0% 24.6%

Probabilities current as of June 18, 2026.

Once you identify a matchup and an outcome showing strong predictive value, your first trades will count toward unlocking the Kalshi welcome bonus. Because these prediction markets are entirely focused on match results, you can keep your strategies analytical and straightforward without worrying about complex point spreads or goal totals.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: How to Sign Up

One of the biggest advantages of this promotion is its flexibility. It does stand to reason that smart traders want options, and once activated, the $15 bonus can be used on ANY of today’s World Cup matches—or any World Cup match taking place this week. Whether you want to split your focus between the afternoon clash between Czechia and South Africa and the evening matchup featuring Canada and Qatar, the choice is entirely yours.

To secure your promotional funds ahead of the action, follow these straightforward activation steps:

Download the Kalshi App: Start by downloading the official Kalshi app to your mobile device. Create and Register an Account: Sign up by entering your standard personal information. As part of the regulated process, you will also need to provide proof of identification. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, make sure to use the promo code WTOP15 to opt into the offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Place Your Trades: To activate the offer, execute $10 worth of trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. You do not have to make a single trade worth $10; simply accumulating a sum of $10 across multiple smaller predictions will satisfy the requirement.

Once your total trades reach the $10 threshold, your $15 sign-up bonus will unlock, giving you extra capital to use on the rest of the week’s World Cup action.