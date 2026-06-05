Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Prediction Bonus for MLB Games + NBA Finals

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Use Kalshi promo code WTOP and unlock a $10 sign-up bonus with $10 in trades on Knicks-Spurs. Click here to start the registration process.

This offer provides immediate value for the Knicks-Spurs matchup, as well as any Stanley Cup Final or MLB game. Kalshi will set up new players with a guaranteed bonus to use on any sport this weekend. Additionally, there are options in politics, financials, climate, culture and more.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Offers $10 Trading Bonus

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Sign-Up Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Bonus Last Verified On June 5, 2026

Available exclusively for new Kalshi customers, this promotional offer grants a $10 sign-up bonus to use on prediction markets. To get started and claim the bonus, new users are required to make a first-time deposit of at least $1 into their newly created accounts.

The $10 bonus will be unlocked after the user executes $10 worth of cumulative trades on the platform’s prediction markets. Kalshi operates as a legal prediction market available in all 50 states, allowing users to trade on the outcomes of real-world events. Users must be at least 18 years of age to participate.

Explore Prediction Markets for Knicks vs. Spurs

Team to Win Market Probability San Antonio Spurs 66% New York Knicks 34%

Despite San Antonio functioning as the market favorite, the Knicks have consistently outperformed expectations during this postseason run. New York is on a 12-game winning streak as they continue to dominate opponents. San Antonio blew a 14-point second-half lead as Jalen Brunson scored 13 fourth-quarter points. Will the Knicks continue this unprecedented winning streak or will Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs bounce back.

Beyond the NBA hardwood, new users can also explore a variety of other active sports markets. Kalshi offers extensive prediction markets for the NHL playoffs and the ongoing MLB regular season, allowing you to trade on daily match outcomes, division winners, and seasonal statistical milestones.

How to Activate Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

With the New York Knicks taking on the San Antonio Spurs, now is the ideal time to set up your account. Follow these straightforward steps to register and claim your welcome bonus: