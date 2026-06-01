Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Bonus Before Game 1 of NBA Finals

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services We’re officially gearing up for the NBA postseason’s grand finale, and if you’re looking to get in on the action, I’ve got a fantastic edge for you. By registering here with the Kalshi promo code WTOP, new customers can claim an exclusive welcome offer ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals this Wednesday between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs.

Signing up and making just $10 in trades unlocks a $10 sign-up bonus to boost our bankrolls right out of the gate. There is nothing better than playing with house money, and this promotional offer is perfectly timed to trade on event outcomes for Wednesday’s Knicks vs. Spurs matchup or any other NBA games throughout this final round of the playoffs.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Quick Facts Prior to the NBA Finals

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified June 1, 2026

Offer Overview

Let’s break down exactly how this works. This exclusive promotion is only available for new Kalshi customers. By signing up and making a first-time deposit of at least $1, you position yourself to claim a sweet $10 sign-up bonus. To unlock this reward, we just need to make $10 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets.

With the highly anticipated postseason matchup between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs tipping off this Wednesday, we have the perfect opportunity to meet this trading requirement by predicting game outcomes, player performances, or other unique event markets tied to the action on the court.

Kalshi’s event trading platform is uniquely accessible, operating legally in all 50 states (users must be at least 18 years old to play). Once your initial $1 deposit is secured and you have successfully completed $10 worth of trades on the Knicks vs. Spurs game—or any other available market—that $10 bonus will automatically unlock to give your account a nice extra boost.

Markets for Game 1 on Wednesday

Team Probability San Antonio Spurs 63.5% New York Knicks 36.5%

Let’s talk strategy. If I’m using my $10 trading requirement on the moneyline, the potential payouts vary wildly depending on which side of the counter we’re standing on. Trading $10 on the favored San Antonio Spurs yields approximately $5.10 in profit, bringing the total payout to a modest $15.10 if they win. On the flip side, placing a $10 trade on the underdog New York Knicks offers a much larger return. A successful prediction on New York results in a $16.30 profit, securing a total payout of $26.30. That’s a real chance for a nice pay day.

When handicapping this matchup, my analysis of the statistics shows the underdog Knicks actually hold a significant advantage in a few key metrics. New York boasts a dominant Net Rate (estimated points scored minus points allowed per 100 possessions) of 19.5, which noticeably outperforms San Antonio’s 11.7 rating.

Furthermore, the Knicks are absolute beasts on the glass. New York grabs an impressive 55.9% of all available rebounds, while the Spurs secure 52.7%. Despite what the moneyline suggests, New York’s statistical profile makes them a highly intriguing option for a value play in Wednesday’s game.

How to Activate Your Kalshi Promo Code

Getting started with Kalshi and claiming this welcome bonus is a straightforward process. If we want to get our accounts funded and ready for Wednesday’s Game 1 NBA Finals clash on June 3 at the Frost Bank Center (broadcasting live on ABC), just follow my step-by-step game plan:

Create an Account: Begin the registration process here. You will need to provide standard personal information and submit proof of identification to verify your account securely. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, make absolutely sure to enter the Kalshi promo code WTOP when prompted. Don’t leave money on the table! Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, connect your preferred payment method and make a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: To unlock the $10 sign-up bonus, we must complete $10 worth of trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets.

Here is a pro tip: you do not have to place a single $10 trade to satisfy the promotional requirement. I often reach the required threshold by accumulating a sum of $10 across multiple smaller trades to spread my risk. Once your total trading volume reaches $10—whether you are predicting outcomes for the Knicks vs. Spurs game or any other events on the platform—your $10 bonus will be successfully activated and credited to your account.