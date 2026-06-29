Japan faces heartbreak again as Brazil scores late to end another World Cup run in the round of 32

HOUSTON (AP) — The heartbreak was all too familiar for Japan at the World Cup. The country’s national team hung…

HOUSTON (AP) — The heartbreak was all too familiar for Japan at the World Cup.

The country’s national team hung in until the very end Monday but was eliminated from the tournament — the third straight time Japan has had the lead in the knockout round and lost. This year, it was to five-time champion Brazil 2-1 on a late goal in injury time.

After four previous losses in such matches at World Cups, Japan is still searching for its first knockout victory.

“We were not able to achieve our goal this time but then we can aim for the next World Cup or maybe even one after that,” Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu said through a translator. “We should work toward that goal, which is what we’ve been doing.”

Four years ago, Japan led early but eventually fell to Croatia on penalty kicks in the round of 16. The Samurai Blue suffered a similar fate in the same round in 2018 when they led Belgium 2-0 in the second half but lost 3-2 on a stoppage time goal.

“I don’t think history would be gentle to us,” Moriyasu said. “But if we are to overcome today maybe we will see a time where history will change.”

Things looked good early for Japan on Monday. Kaishu Sano put his team ahead in the 29th minute, but Casemiro equalized on a header in the 56th and Gabriel Martinelli scored the winning goal late in injury time.

Japan goalkeeper Zion Suzuki finished with four saves. He declined to answer questions in English after the tough loss despite a strong showing against one of the best teams in the world.

Japan has only beaten Brazil once in 15 matches, with two games ending in draws. The lone victory came in a friendly in October.

“The gap between us is closing now,” Moriyasu said. “Brazil is a top-tier team and we’re definitely approaching that level.”

Then he mentioned the loss in Qatar four years ago before adding: “We have to up our game.”

Moriyasu said he told the players after the match they should remember the frustration they felt in that moment and use it to help them grow. Then he took the blame for the loss.

“To win the title was our dream and our goal and we couldn’t achieve that,” he said. “As a head coach I told them that I was really sorry that I was not good enough to lead them to that level to achieve that goal.”

The loss didn’t seem to dampen the mood back home, where fans gathered to watch the match at a viewing site near Tokyo Tower despite it ending at around 4 a.m. local time.

“I want to say thanks to the players, who never gave up how tough the situation may be,” Miyu Hashiguchi said in Japanese after watching the match. “They encouraged me to take on the challenge in life.”

Ryutaro Mori, a 20-year-old student, was encouraged by Japan’s showing against a team of Brazil’s caliber.

“It means a lot for Japan,” Mori said, “that even against a higher-ranked team, we scored the first goal.”

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AP video journalist Alessandro Libri in Tokyo contributed to this report.

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See more of AP’s World Cup coverage here

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