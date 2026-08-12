Rockies third baseman Kyle Karros lands on 7-day concussion injured list

PHOENIX (AP) — The Colorado Rockies placed third baseman Kyle Karros on the seven-day concussion injured list on Wednesday. Karros…

PHOENIX (AP) — The Colorado Rockies placed third baseman Kyle Karros on the seven-day concussion injured list on Wednesday.

Karros was injured in a collision with teammate shortstop Ezequiel Tovar when going to field a ground ball in the sixth inning of Tuesday night’s game, a 3-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Karros, the son of former major league first baseman Eric Karros, is batting .265 with 10 homers and 44 RBIs for Colorado this season.

The Rockies recalled infielder Adael Amador from Triple-A Albuquerque to replace Karros. Amador, 23, was batting .261 with 11 homers for Albuquerque. He has played for Colorado in each of the previous two seasons, batting .176 with a homer in 148 at-bats.

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