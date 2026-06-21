IndyCar Road America Grand Prix Results

Sunday At Road America Plymouth, Wis. Lap length: 4.014 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (12) Christian Lundgaard, Dallara-Chevrolet, 55…

Sunday

At Road America

Plymouth, Wis.

Lap length: 4.014 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (12) Christian Lundgaard, Dallara-Chevrolet, 55 laps, Running.

2. (2) David Malukas, Dallara-Chevrolet, 55, Running.

3. (10) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 55, Running.

4. (19) Kyffin Simpson, Dallara-Honda, 55, Running.

5. (1) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 55, Running.

6. (25) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Chevrolet, 55, Running.

7. (6) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 55, Running.

8. (4) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Honda, 55, Running.

9. (13) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-Chevrolet, 55, Running.

10. (18) Kyle Kirkwood, Dallara-Honda, 55, Running.

11. (11) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 55, Running.

12. (9) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 55, Running.

13. (5) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 55, Running.

14. (23) Louis Foster, Dallara-Honda, 55, Running.

15. (14) Romain Grosjean, Dallara-Chevrolet, 55, Running.

16. (8) Caio Collet, 55, Running.

17. (22) Mick Schumacher, 55, Running.

18. (21) Rinus VeeKay, Dallara-Honda, 55, Running.

19. (24) Sting Ray Robb, Dallara-Chevrolet, 55, Running.

20. (17) Dennis Hauger, 55, Running.

21. (7) Nolan Siegel, Dallara-Chevrolet, 55, Running.

22. (15) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 55, Running.

23. (20) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 54, Did not finish.

24. (3) Marcus Armstrong, Dallara-Honda, 52, Did not finish.

25. (16) Christian Rasmussen, Dallara-Chevrolet, 28, Did not finish.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 119.220 mph.

Time of Race: 01:51:06.4432.

Margin of Victory: 0.6241 seconds.

Cautions: 5 for 11 laps.

Lead Changes: 6 among 5 drivers.

Lap Leaders: Palou 1-13, Rosenqvist 14-31, Armstrong 32-42, Lundgaard 43-45, Newgarden 46-48, Armstrong 49-51, Lundgaard 52.

Points: Palou 374, Malukas 314, Kirkwood 313, Lundgaard 297, O’Ward 257, Rosenqvist 248, McLaughlin 248, Newgarden 247, Ericsson 213, Dixon 211.

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