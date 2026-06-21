IndyCar Road America Grand Prix Results

Sunday
At Road America
Plymouth, Wis.
Lap length: 4.014 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (12) Christian Lundgaard, Dallara-Chevrolet, 55 laps, Running.
2. (2) David Malukas, Dallara-Chevrolet, 55, Running.
3. (10) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 55, Running.
4. (19) Kyffin Simpson, Dallara-Honda, 55, Running.
5. (1) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 55, Running.
6. (25) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Chevrolet, 55, Running.
7. (6) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 55, Running.
8. (4) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Honda, 55, Running.
9. (13) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-Chevrolet, 55, Running.
10. (18) Kyle Kirkwood, Dallara-Honda, 55, Running.
11. (11) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 55, Running.
12. (9) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 55, Running.
13. (5) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 55, Running.
14. (23) Louis Foster, Dallara-Honda, 55, Running.
15. (14) Romain Grosjean, Dallara-Chevrolet, 55, Running.
16. (8) Caio Collet, 55, Running.
17. (22) Mick Schumacher, 55, Running.
18. (21) Rinus VeeKay, Dallara-Honda, 55, Running.
19. (24) Sting Ray Robb, Dallara-Chevrolet, 55, Running.
20. (17) Dennis Hauger, 55, Running.
21. (7) Nolan Siegel, Dallara-Chevrolet, 55, Running.
22. (15) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 55, Running.
23. (20) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 54, Did not finish.
24. (3) Marcus Armstrong, Dallara-Honda, 52, Did not finish.
25. (16) Christian Rasmussen, Dallara-Chevrolet, 28, Did not finish.
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Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 119.220 mph.
Time of Race: 01:51:06.4432.
Margin of Victory: 0.6241 seconds.
Cautions: 5 for 11 laps.
Lead Changes: 6 among 5 drivers.
Lap Leaders: Palou 1-13, Rosenqvist 14-31, Armstrong 32-42, Lundgaard 43-45, Newgarden 46-48, Armstrong 49-51, Lundgaard 52.
Points: Palou 374, Malukas 314, Kirkwood 313, Lundgaard 297, O’Ward 257, Rosenqvist 248, McLaughlin 248, Newgarden 247, Ericsson 213, Dixon 211.
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