Indiana faces Toronto following Clark’s 25-point showing

Toronto Tempo (7-7, 3-4 Eastern Conference) at Indiana Fever (8-5, 4-2 Eastern Conference) Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT LINE: Fever…

Toronto Tempo (7-7, 3-4 Eastern Conference) at Indiana Fever (8-5, 4-2 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

LINE: Fever -8.5; over/under is 175.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana Fever plays the Toronto Tempo after Caitlin Clark scored 25 points in the Indiana Fever’s 85-75 win against the Connecticut Sun.

The Fever are 4-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana is sixth in the WNBA with 39.1 points in the paint led by Kelsey Mitchell averaging 9.1.

The Tempo have gone 3-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto is 0-2 in one-possession games.

Indiana averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 8.0 per game Toronto allows. Toronto averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Indiana gives up.

The teams face off Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clark is scoring 20.3 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Fever. Mitchell is averaging 18.7 points and 1.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Brittney Sykes is averaging 20.7 points and 3.5 assists for the Tempo. Marina Mabrey is averaging 17.7 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 44.7% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 7-3, averaging 87.6 points, 35.6 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.4 points per game.

Tempo: 5-5, averaging 88.9 points, 30.9 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 92.0 points.

INJURIES: Fever: None listed.

Tempo: Kiki Rice: day to day (ankle), Nyara Sabally: day to day (hamstring).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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