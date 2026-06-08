IIHF announces groups for 2027 men’s ice hockey world championship with no mention of Russia

ZURICH (AP) — The International Ice Hockey Federation has announced the groups for next year’s men’s world championship without listing…

ZURICH (AP) — The International Ice Hockey Federation has announced the groups for next year’s men’s world championship without listing Russia, after last month saying the country’s eligibility would be decided “on an event-by-event basis.”

Host nation Germany shares a group with Sweden and defending champion Finland, the IIHF said Monday. The United States and Canada will be based in Düsseldorf for the May 2027 tournament, along with six other teams including Czechia and Slovakia.

Ukraine is in Germany’s group as it returns to the top level of IIHF men’s play for the first time in 20 years after qualifying through a second-tier tournament last month.

Russia was not included in either of the two eight-team groups. It would be the sixth men’s world championship it misses in a row since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Russia was also excluded from this year’s Olympic hockey tournaments as a result.

The Russian hockey federation succeeded with an appeal to overturn an IIHF policy barring its teams from all events in the 2026-27 season.

The IIHF said last month that the decision didn’t mean Russia would automatically be allowed back into all of its events, but that “safety, security, operational, and sporting plans” would guide future decision-making.

“At this time the Council will gather all relevant information and then make a decision on Russia’s eligibility in future IIHF competitions on an event-by-event basis,” the IIHF said at the time.

The IIHF didn’t immediately respond to a request Monday to explain how this policy was applied in relation to the 2027 world championship.

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