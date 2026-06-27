Hurricanes GM: Jarvis faces recovery time of 4-6 months after shoulder surgery

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes top-line forward Seth Jarvis had shoulder surgery after the team’s Stanley Cup title run…

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes top-line forward Seth Jarvis had shoulder surgery after the team’s Stanley Cup title run and is expected to be out up to six months, a recovery time that could linger into the start of next season, general manager Eric Tulsky said Friday.

Jarvis had the procedure to deal with a long-running issue after relying on strengthening and rehab work to get through it, Tulsky said.

“Shoulders are tough,” Tulsky said after the first round of the NHL draft. “Once it goes, you can keep aggravating it and it can limit what you can do and it’s tough. And eventually it needs to be repaired. You can strengthen it and try to get through it, and he did that for a while.”

Tulsky said fourth-line forward Eric Robinson also had knee surgery with a recovery time of 6-8 weeks, but said no other players are currently scheduled for surgeries after the two-month playoff run.

Jarvis led the Hurricanes with 32 regular-season goals in 71 regular-season games, and also played for the silver medal-winning Team Canada at the Milan Cortina Olympics. He had four goals during the playoffs, including the overtime winner on a one-timer to take Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Jarvis had dealt with labrum and rotator-cuff issues in his right shoulder going back to at least the 2023-24 season. Carolina reached the Eastern Conference Final in 2025, then had another long postseason run before closing out the Golden Knights in six games on June 14. Jarvis joined the team for last weekend’s downtown championship parade and rally, and didn’t hesitate to lift the Cup over his head.

“If we had missed the playoffs last year, he probably would’ve last summer, I would guess,” Tulsky said. “But we had a deep run and he started looking at the timeline and didn’t want to miss a big chunk of the season. Then we got to this year and had another deep run.

“At some point, you just need to do it. You can’t be limited for the rest of your career. You start thinking: Maybe we’re going to have deep runs every year, you’re just going to have to bite the bullet and get it done.”

Tulsky said there’s a “very real chance here” that the Hurricanes will have an open spot in the lineup for a month or two next season, which could potentially mean work for rising prospect Bradly Nadeau or someone else.

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