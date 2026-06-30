x-first half winner All Times EDT Sunday’s Games Vancouver 7, Hillsboro 2 Spokane 3, Tri-City 2, 10 innings Eugene 9,…

x-first half winner

All Times EDT

Sunday’s Games

Vancouver 7, Hillsboro 2

Spokane 3, Tri-City 2, 10 innings

Eugene 9, Everett 1

Tuesday’s Games

Spokane at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.

Tri-City at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Eugene at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Spokane at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.

Tri-City at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Eugene at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Spokane at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.

Tri-City at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Eugene at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

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