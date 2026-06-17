x-first half winner All Times EDT Sunday’s Games Everett 9, Vancouver 7 Hillsboro 7, Tri-City 3 Spokane 4, Eugene 2…

x-first half winner

All Times EDT

Sunday’s Games

Everett 9, Vancouver 7

Hillsboro 7, Tri-City 3

Spokane 4, Eugene 2

Tuesday’s Games

Spokane 15, Vancouver 11

Hillsboro 12, Everett 5

Eugene 10, Tri-City 6

Wednesday’s Games

Vancouver at Spokane, 9:35 p.m.

Hillsboro at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Eugene at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Vancouver at Spokane, 9:35 p.m.

Hillsboro at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Eugene at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.

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