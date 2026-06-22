Heavy rain, possible flooding forecast for New Jersey area around Norway-Senegal World Cup match

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Heavy rain and possible flooding were forecast for the area around MetLife Stadium in New…

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Heavy rain and possible flooding were forecast for the area around MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where Norway and Senegal were scheduled to meet in a World Cup match on Monday night.

The U.S. National Weather Service issued a flood watch for parts of New York City and New Jersey that included Bergen County, where MetLife Stadium is located.

“Showers and potential thunderstorms with high amounts of moisture are expected to move through the area this afternoon and tonight,” the NWS said. “These showers will have the potential to produce up to around 2 inches of rainfall per hour. These rates could result in flash flooding mainly over urban and poor drainage areas.”

The open-air venue, which opened in 2010 and seats about 80,000, was constructed over steel pilings in New Jersey marshlands. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. EDT..

New York City Emergency Management issued a travel advisory.

“I’m urging everyone to plan ahead and give themselves extra time to travel safely,” New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said in a statement. “No destination is worth risking your safety. If conditions become severe, stay indoors and wait until it’s safe to travel.”

There have not been any weather delays during the first 11 days of the tournament.

At last year’s Club World Cup in the U.S., six of 63 games were delayed by weather for a total of 8 hours, 29 minutes.

The start of England’s friendly against Costa Rica on June 10 at Orlando, Florida, was pushed back one hour because of a storm and a June 5 friendly between Saudi Arabia and Puerto Rico in Austin, Texas, was suspended in the 21st minute because of weather and resumed about 90 minutes later.

World Cup regulations say “in the case of a match being abandoned as a result of force majeure after it has already kicked off … the match shall recommence at the minute at which play was interrupted rather than being replayed in full, and with the same scoreline.”

“The match shall recommence where play was stopped when the match was interrupted (e.g. with a free kick, throw‑in, goal kick, corner kick, penalty kick, etc.),” it adds. “If the match was abandoned while the ball was still in play, it shall restart with a dropped ball from the position of the ball when play was stopped. The kickoff time, date, location and any other matter shall be decided by FIFA.”

In addition, “FIFA has the right to cancel, reschedule or relocate one or more matches (or the entire FIFA World Cup 26) for any reason at its sole discretion, including as a result of force majeure or due to health, safety or security concerns.”

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