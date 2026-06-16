Goal-scoring midfielder Weir joins OL Lyonnes from Real Madrid

LYON, France (AP) — Goal-scoring midfielder Caroline Weir joined French champion OL Lyonnes from Real Madrid on a three-year contract…

LYON, France (AP) — Goal-scoring midfielder Caroline Weir joined French champion OL Lyonnes from Real Madrid on a three-year contract on Tuesday.

The Scotland captain played four seasons at Madrid, scoring 63 goals. She has also previously appeared for Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City. The 30-year-old has netted 31 goals for Scotland, including 10 this year.

“The club is delighted with this new arrival,” the team said in a statement. “She strengthens Lyon’s midfield thanks to her efficiency in front of goal and her experience at the highest level.”

Lyon has won the Women’s Champions League a record eight times and lost this year’s final against Barcelona.

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