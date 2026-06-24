Gilberto Mora becomes the youngest to start in a World Cup for Mexico at age 17

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Gilberto Mora became the youngest player to start in a World Cup for Mexico when the…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Gilberto Mora became the youngest player to start in a World Cup for Mexico when the 17-year-old sensation took the field against the Czech Republic on Wednesday night.

Mora is the youngest competitor in this World Cup. The midfielder became the eighth 17-year-old to play in the tournament when he entered as a substitute during Mexico’s 2-0 win over South Africa on June 11.

Pelé was the first World Cup player under age 18 when he debuted for Brazil in 1958. The youngest in World Cup history was Norman Whiteside of Northern Ireland, who played in 1982 at 17 years, 41 days. Mora is the first 17-year-old to see World Cup action since Femi Opabunmi and Bartholomew Ogbeche for Nigeria in 2002.

Mora, who plays for Tijuana in the Mexican league, suffered a groin injury early in the year that sidelined him for two months, and coach Javier Aguirre was cautious with him in the first two matches. After subbing in against South Africa, he did not play in last Thursday’s 1-0 win over South Korea.

The player known as Morita has already set several records related to his age. In August 2024, he became the youngest to start and score in the Mexican first division at age 15. In January of last year, he became the youngest to debut for the senior team at 16.

The previous youngest player for Mexico in the World Cup was Manuel “Chaquetas” Rosas, who was 18 years, 88 days when he played in the inaugural tournament in 1930.

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