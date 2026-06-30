Giants bring road slide into matchup against the Diamondbacks

San Francisco Giants (35-49, fourth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (42-42, third in the NL West) Phoenix; Tuesday,…

San Francisco Giants (35-49, fourth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (42-42, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Landen Roupp (0-0); Diamondbacks: TBD

LINE: Diamondbacks -108, Giants -108; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants will try to break a four-game road slide when they play the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona has a 42-42 record overall and a 25-17 record in home games. The Diamondbacks are 30-8 in games when they scored five or more runs.

San Francisco has a 35-49 record overall and a 17-27 record on the road. The Giants are 19-34 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Tuesday’s game is the eighth time these teams meet this season. The Diamondbacks are ahead 7-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte has 17 doubles, two triples and 16 home runs while hitting .263 for the Diamondbacks. Jorge Barrosa is 2 for 7 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

Casey Schmitt is third on the Giants with 32 extra base hits (15 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs). Rafael Devers is 9 for 37 with a double, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .237 batting average, 5.55 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Giants: 4-6, .236 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: James McCann: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Ryne Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (lower body), Jordan Lawlar: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Casey Schmitt: day-to-day (illness), Daniel Susac: 10-Day IL (back), Keaton Winn: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (plantar fasciitis), Joel Peguero: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.