Giants-Braves series finale postponed by rain, rescheduled for Aug. 31

ATLANTA (AP) — The game between the Atlanta Braves and San Francisco Giants scheduled for Thursday night was postponed due…

ATLANTA (AP) — The game between the Atlanta Braves and San Francisco Giants scheduled for Thursday night was postponed due to rain and will be made up in August.

The three-game set was supposed to be San Francisco’s only visit to Atlanta this season. But, both the Giants and Braves have an off day on Monday, Aug. 31, and the game will be made up that night. The Giants open a series at Pittsburgh the next night.

The Giants won the first two games of the series against the NL East-leading Braves. Both games were both completed Wednesday after Tuesday’s game was suspended in the second inning due to rain. The Giants won the suspended game 7-2 and beat Atlanta 7-5 in the regularly scheduled game.

Up next

Giants: RHP Landen Roupp (5-7, 4.24 ERA) will open a three-game series in Miami on Friday. The Marlins have not announced their starting pitcher.

Braves: LHP Martín Pérez (5-3, 2.90 ERA) will face Brewers star RHP Jacob Misiorowski (8-2, 1.34) in the first game of a three-game set in Atlanta on Friday.

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