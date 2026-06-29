Germany and Paraguay head to extra time at 1-1 in the round of 32 at the World Cup

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Germany and Paraguay are headed to extra time after playing to a 1-1 score through 90…

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Germany and Paraguay are headed to extra time after playing to a 1-1 score through 90 minutes at the World Cup on Monday.

Paraguay went in front when Julio Enciso scored on a header late in the first half. Kai Havertz equalized in the 52nd minute for Germany.

The teams will now play 30 minutes of extra time, split into two 15-minute halves. If the score is still even after extra time, there will be a penalty shootout to decide which team advances to the round of 16.

In the only previous World Cup match between the teams, Germany beat Paraguay 1-0 in the round of 16.

Monday was Germany’s first knockout game since the 2014 final in Brazil when the Germans beat Argentina 1-0 to capture their fourth World Cup title.

___

See more of AP’s World Cup coverage here

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.