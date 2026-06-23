Gennaro Gattuso named as Lazio coach after Italy debacle

ROME (AP) — Former Italy coach Gennaro Gattuso was officially hired by Lazio on Tuesday. The Serie A club announced…

ROME (AP) — Former Italy coach Gennaro Gattuso was officially hired by Lazio on Tuesday.

The Serie A club announced the news in a short statement and did not give details of his contract. Italian media reported Gattuso signed a two-year deal.

“Lazio announces that it has appointed Mr. Gennaro Gattuso as head coach of the first team,” it said.

“The club … is confident that his experience, professionalism, and determination will contribute to achieving the club’s sporting objectives.”

Gattuso left the Italy job in April, days after the Azzurri failed to qualify for a third consecutive World Cup.

Gattuso previously coached AC Milan and Napoli in Serie A. He won the Italian Cup with Napoli in 2020.

The 48-year-old Gattuso replaces Maurizio Sarri, who was appointed as Atalanta coach last month.

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