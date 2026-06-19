French tennis player Moutet fined $40,000 for expletives in interview at Queen’s Club

LONDON (AP) — French tennis player Corentin Moutet has been fined $40,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct after using profane language in…

LONDON (AP) — French tennis player Corentin Moutet has been fined $40,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct after using profane language in a post-match interview at Queen’s Club this week, the men’s tennis tour said Friday.

Moutet used an expletive seven times during an on-court interview after a first-round win on Tuesday against countryman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard at the ATP 500 grass-court event in London, which serves as a tune-up before Wimbledon.

After using the expletive for a first time, he was asked by the interviewer not to use bad language, but instead Moutet repeated the expletive a further three times before doing so three more times at the end of the interview.

“The player has received a fine of $40,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct,” the ATP said in a statement. “Moutet has confirmed that he will appeal the fine in accordance with ATP rules.”

Wimbledon starts on June 29.

The 27-year-old Moutet, who is ranked No. 36 and yet to win an ATP title, had a heated verbal clash with Alexander Bublik last year after a Phoenix Challenger event and the chair umpire had to climb down and separate them.

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