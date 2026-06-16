France 3, Senegal 1

|Senegal
|0
|1
|—
|1
|France
|0
|3
|—
|3
First Half_None.
Second Half_1, France, Mbappe, (Olise), 66th minute; 2, France, Barcola, (Rabiot), 82nd; 3, Senegal, Mbaye, (Ndiaye), 90th+5; 4, France, Mbappe, (Olise), 90th+6.
Goalies_Senegal, Edouard Mendy, Yehvann Diouf, Mory Diaw; France, Mike Maignan, Brice Samba, Robin Risser.
Yellow Cards_None.
Referee_Alireza Faghani. Assistant Referees_George Lakrindis, Andrew Lindsay, Abdullah Dhafer Al-Shehri. 4th Official_Sandro Scharer.
A_80,545.
___
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