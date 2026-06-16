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France 3, Senegal 1

The Associated Press

June 16, 2026, 5:59 PM

Senegal 0 1 1
France 0 3 3

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, France, Mbappe, (Olise), 66th minute; 2, France, Barcola, (Rabiot), 82nd; 3, Senegal, Mbaye, (Ndiaye), 90th+5; 4, France, Mbappe, 90th+6.

Goalies_Senegal, Edouard Mendy, Yehvann Diouf, Mory Diaw; France, Mike Maignan, Brice Samba, Robin Risser.

Yellow Cards_None.

Referee_Alireza Faghani. Assistant Referees_George Lakrindis, Andrew Lindsay, Abdullah Dhafer Al-Shehri. 4th Official_Sandro Scharer.

A_80,545.

___

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