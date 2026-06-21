FanDuel Promo Code: Get $350 Sportsbook Bonus or $25 Prediction Offer This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Redeem this FanDuel promo code offer to qualify for $350 in sportsbook bonuses and a $25 sign-up bonus on FanDuel Predicts. Click here to start the registration process.

These FanDuel promotions are strictly for new customers and can be applied to any of the scheduled World Cup matchups on the board, including Ivory Coast taking on Germany, Curacao facing Ecuador, and Japan battling Tunisia. While the summer sports calendar is well underway with the daily grind of the MLB regular season providing plenty of betting opportunities, the international soccer stage offers its own massive appeal.

FanDuel Promo Code Delivers Multiple World Cup Bonuses

Whether you are looking to back Germany against Ivory Coast or want to wager on upcoming matches like Ecuador vs. Curacao and Tunisia vs. Japan, getting started on FanDuel is incredibly straightforward. Below is a quick breakdown of everything you need to know to claim your World Cup sign-up bonus:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New Sportsbook Offer Bet $5 for 7 Days & Get $350 in Bonus Bets New Predicts Offer $25 Sign-Up Bonus Offers Last Verified On June 20, 2026

The latest FanDuel promo code provides an exciting opportunity exclusively for new FanDuel customers to boost their bankroll during the World Cup. By simply betting $5 a day for seven consecutive days, first-time users will unlock $350 in bonus bets. One of the biggest advantages of this promotion is that there is no odds limit for your first real-money wager, giving you complete freedom to target heavy favorites, underdogs, or any specific prop market you prefer.

This generous welcome offer is incredibly flexible. It is not restricted to a single game and can be applied to any match on the slate. Whether you want to back Germany, place a wager on Ecuador, or dive into the odds for Tunisia’s clash with Japan, your qualifying wagers will count toward securing this premium bonus.

How to Bet on the World Cup

With the World Cup heating up, you can apply your bonus to multiple exciting matchups on the featured June 20-21 slate. Below are the latest moneyline and over/under odds for the marquee games:

Matchup (Home vs. Away) Moneyline (3-way: Home / Draw / Away) Total (Over/Under) Germany vs. Ivory Coast GER -190 / Draw +360 / CIV +470 O 2.5 (-168) / U 2.5 (+136) Ecuador vs. Curacao ECU -901 / Draw +900 / CUW +2000 O 2.5 (-194) / U 2.5 (+156) Tunisia vs. Japan TUN +600 / Draw +300 / JPN -190 O 2.5 (+110) / U 2.5 (-134)

For your daily $5 wagers, there are a few standout angles you can target across the slate. Backing Germany on the moneyline (-190) is an incredibly strong look. The German squad dominated their opening fixture with seven goals, led by Kai Havertz (two goals) and Deniz Undav (one goal, two assists). While Ivory Coast brings some firepower with Amad Diallo (one goal), the German attack may prove too overwhelming.

Another excellent option is taking Japan on the moneyline (-190) against Tunisia. Japan is fresh off a two-goal performance featuring a header from Daichi Kamada, while the Tunisian defense struggled immensely in their opener, conceding five goals. If you prefer betting on totals, taking the Over 2.5 (-194) in the Ecuador vs. Curacao match is a compelling choice, given Curacao surrendered seven goals in their first appearance.

Understanding your potential payouts is simple. If you place a $5 bet on Germany’s moneyline at -190 (1.526 decimal odds), a winning ticket would return $7.63, netting you $2.63 in profit. Alternatively, betting $5 on the Over 2.5 in the Tunisia vs. Japan matchup at +110 (2.100 decimal) would pay out $10.50—a $5.50 profit. Win or lose, completing your daily $5 wager unlocks your bonus bets.

Getting Started With This FanDuel Promo Code

Claiming your welcome bonus ahead of this week’s World Cup action is a quick and simple process. Best of all, no manual promo code is necessary to enter during registration. Simply clicking through an eligible link will automatically apply the promotion to your new account.

To activate your offer and secure your bonus, follow these straightforward steps:

Register and Sign Up: Create a new account on FanDuel Sportsbook. This offer is strictly for new users. Make a Deposit: Fund your newly created account with a first-time deposit of $5 or more. Place Your Wagers: Wager a minimum of $5 a day for seven consecutive days. There is absolutely no odds limit for your first real-money wager, giving you the flexibility to bet on heavy favorites like Germany or explore high-value underdogs and totals. Claim Your Bonus: Once you complete the betting requirements, you will be awarded an impressive $350 in Bonus Bets.

New players can sign up with FanDuel Predicts via an iOS or Android device. Click through the links on this page to take advantage of this $25 welcome bonus.