FanDuel Promo Code: Get $350 Sportsbook Bonus, $25 Predicts Bonus for World Cup

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Take advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code offers to unlock $350 in sportsbook bonuses plus a $25 prediction bonus on the World Cup. Click here to start signing up.

There are two different ways to get in on the action for the World Cup this week. FanDuel Sportsbook will provide players with seven straight days of $50 bonuses. Meanwhile, FanDuel Predicts will set up every new user with a $25 sign-up bonus.

FanDuel Promo Code Delivers Multiple World Cup Options

FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code No Code Needed New Sportsbook Offer Bet $5 for 7 Days to Get $350 in Bonus Bets FanDuel Predicts Promo Code No Code Needed New Predicts Offer $25 Sign-Up Bonus Offers Last Verified On June 16, 2026

This promotional offer provides a clear path to build a bankroll during the World Cup group stages. By wagering just $5 a day for seven consecutive days, new FanDuel customers unlock $350 in bonus bets. Importantly, this offer is not restricted to a single match. It grants users the flexibility to wager across the entire multi-game schedule, from backing France against Senegal to placing bets on the Argentina vs. Algeria match.

On the prediction side, signing up is the only requirement for this promo. Create a new account on FanDuel Predicts to unlock a $25 sign-up bonus. From there, start making predictions on the World Cup or any other sport.

Tuesday Night Matchups at the World Cup

FanDuel provides extensive markets across all scheduled international matchups. Here is a look at the schedule and current odds for the slate:

Matchup (Home vs. Away) Moneyline (Home / Draw / Away) Total (Over/Under) Iraq vs. Norway Iraq +1500 / Draw +650 / Norway -599 2.5 (Over -184 / Under +148) Argentina vs. Algeria Argentina -240 / Draw +350 / Algeria +650 2.5 (Over -104 / Under -118)

When evaluating the board for optimal value, Norway presents a strong position on the moneyline against Iraq. At -599 odds, Norway is a massive favorite, supported by a 78.2% win probability for this matchup. Another compelling angle is the Argentina vs. Algeria clash, where the Over 2.5 goals market is set at -104. Argentina enters the contest heavily favored (-240) with a 66.7% win probability, suggesting they have the offensive firepower to dictate a high-scoring pace.

How to Get Started With This FanDuel Promo Code

Claiming this lucrative welcome offer ahead of the scheduled World Cup matches is a straightforward process. No promo code is required to be entered during account creation. To secure the bonus, simply follow these structured steps:

Make a Deposit: Fund the newly created account with an initial deposit of $5 or more. Place Qualifying Wagers: Wager a minimum of $5 a day for seven consecutive days. There is no odds limit for the initial real-money wager, allowing bettors to freely explore the board, whether backing a powerhouse like France or forecasting a dominant performance by Argentina. Enjoy the Bonus: After satisfying the wagering requirements, users are awarded $350 in bonus bets to use on future matchups.

Bonus bets are credited within 72 hours of bet settlement. Once those funds arrive, users have additional capital to apply to the remainder of the tournament’s action. Furthermore, while the World Cup provides ample betting opportunities, bettors can also look to diversify their action; these bonus bets can just as easily be applied to the MLB regular season, ensuring excellent utility across multiple sports markets.

Remember, anyone who signs up with FanDuel Predicts will recieve a $25 sign-up bonus to use on predictions for the World Cup, MLB, tennis, golf or any other available market.