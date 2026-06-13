FanDuel Promo Code: Get $350 Bonus for World Cup, NBA Finals, MLB Games

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Saturday features an awesome sports day across Game 5 of the NBA Finals and three World Cup games, and all new users can use this link here to redeem the FanDuel promo code offer and receive a $350 bonus for these games and more.







FanDuel Promo Code for NBA, World Cup Bonus

Before tip-off between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks, make sure to take advantage of this high-value sportsbook offer. Claiming the bonus is straightforward, allowing you to focus on finding the best value in the odds rather than fumbling with complicated sign-ups. We put a lot of stock in promotions that don’t restrict your betting angles, and remember, you can use this bonus for all three World Cup games Saturday.

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer (All other legal sports betting states) Bet $5 for 7 Days & Get $350 in Bonus Bets Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified June 13th, 2026

For new FanDuel customers looking to get in on the NBA postseason action and hunt for an analytical edge, this welcome offer provides an incredible opportunity to build your bankroll. By simply placing a $5 wager for seven consecutive days, new users will receive $350 in bonus bets.

Whether you are targeting tonight’s matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks or exploring other games on the NBA slate, this promo gives you ultimate flexibility. It does stand to reason that smart bettors will diversify their action, so keep in mind you can use this bonus for all three World Cup games Saturday as well.

One of the most appealing aspects of this promotion is that there is no odds limit for your first real-money wager. This means you can confidently back a heavy favorite or take a swing on a longshot without worrying about minimum odds restrictions to qualify, which is music to a value-seeker’s ears. Just remember that this lucrative bonus is strictly reserved for new FanDuel customers registering for the first time, and you can use this bonus for all three World Cup games Saturday.

How to Use Your FanDuel NBA Finals Bonus

Team Moneyline Spread Total (Over/Under) San Antonio Spurs -200 -5.5 (-105) Over 216.5 (-115) New York Knicks +168 +5.5 (-115) Under 216.5 (-105)

When looking for the best bets tonight, the New York Knicks offer strong underdog value on the moneyline at +168. New York leads the postseason pool in scoring with a blistering 117.1 points per game and boasts an elite 118.0 Offensive Rating. The Knicks also bring a robust 15.3 Net Rate to the table. The Spurs are no slouches offensively, averaging 113.4 points per game with a 9.5 Net Rate.

Despite both teams showing high-powered offenses, the Under on 216.5 points presents an intriguing angle based on recent trends and situational context. We’ve seen time and time again that the market overcorrects; the over has only hit in 1 of the Knicks’ last 6 games against top-10 scoring defenses. Similarly, the over has hit in just 1 of the Spurs’ last 4 games following a loss, making a lower-scoring affair a distinct possibility.

Whichever way you slice the numbers, remember that you can use this bonus for all three World Cup games Saturday.

How to Activate the FanDuel Promo Code Offer for NBA Finals

Getting started and unlocking this generous bonus is a straightforward process for the informed bettor. The best part? No manual promo code is necessary to be entered during registration to secure this offer. Before the Knicks and Spurs tip off, simply follow the steps below, and keep in mind that you can use this bonus for all three World Cup games Saturday.

Register and Sign Up: Create your new account with FanDuel Sportsbook. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of $5 or more. Place Your Wagers: Place a minimum real-money wager of $5 for seven consecutive days. There is no odds limit for your first real-money wager, giving you the freedom to bet on heavy favorites, jump on an underdog, or alternatively, you can use this bonus for all three World Cup games Saturday as well. Claim Your Bonus: All users will receive their $350 in Bonus Bets if they successfully bet $5 a day for seven days.

Whether you plan to wager on tonight’s matchup, lock in some futures prices across the league, or explore other markets, simply follow the steps above to start building your bankroll for the NBA postseason. Good luck with your bets, and as a final reminder, you can use this bonus for all three World Cup games Saturday.