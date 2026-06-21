FanDuel Promo Code: Get $25 Predicts Offer + $350 Sportsbook Bonus for MLB, World Cup

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All new users can sign up with the FanDuel promo code offer to qualify for $350 in sportsbook bonuses along with a $25 bonus on FanDuel Predicts. Click here to unlock the sportsbook offer. Click here to register with FanDuel Predicts on iOS and here for FanDuel Predicts on Android.







FanDuel Promo Code Offer for the World Cup Sunday

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer (All other legal sports betting states) Bet $5 for 7 Days & Get $350 in Bonus Bets FanDuel Predicts Offer $25 Sign-Up Bonus Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified June 21st, 2026

This exclusive welcome offer is available strictly to new FanDuel customers. By registering an account and committing to bet just $5 a day for seven consecutive days, you will be rewarded with an impressive $350 in bonus bets. We put a lot of stock in promotions that don’t cap your potential, and one of the most bettor-friendly features of this offer is that there is absolutely no odds limit for your first real-money wager. Whether you prefer to back a heavy tournament favorite or take a swing on a massive underdog, your qualifying bet will count all the same. And remember, new users can also sign up for FanDuel Predicts to grab a $25 bonus, adding another layer of upside to your daily betting strategy.

The true value of this promo code lies in its flexibility. It isn’t restricted to a single featured game; rather, it can be applied to any of today’s World Cup matches. You have the freedom to survey the entire slate to find a spot where the market might be mispricing a matchup. That means your first unrestricted $5 wager could be placed on Spain battling Saudi Arabia, Belgium taking on IR Iran, Uruguay facing Cape Verde, or the late matchup between New Zealand and Egypt.

How to Use Your FanDuel World Cup Promo Today

Matchup (Home vs. Away) Kickoff Time (ET) Moneyline (Home / Draw / Away) Total (Over/Under) Spain vs. Saudi Arabia 12:00 PM -1099 / +1100 / +2000 O 3.5 (-110) / U 3.5 (-110) Belgium vs. IR Iran 3:00 PM -250 / +370 / +650 O 2.5 (-132) / U 2.5 (+108) Uruguay vs. Cape Verde 6:00 PM -230 / +320 / +750 O 2.5 (+130) / U 2.5 (-162) New Zealand vs. Egypt 9:00 PM +500 / +300 / -175 O 2.5 (+104) / U 2.5 (-128)

With four exciting World Cup matchups on the board, we need to interpret these numbers to find our favorite angles for that initial $5 wager. It is never too early to look at how these first-round dynamics impact the futures prices, but our immediate focus is on today’s localized value. Before diving into the numbers, it does stand to reason that savvy bettors will also want to sign up for FanDuel Predicts for an extra $25 bonus to build their bankroll for this slate.

Uruguay vs. Cape Verde

We’ve seen time and time again that oddsmakers can underprice totals in group-stage mismatches. Backing the Over 2.5 total at plus-money (+130) is an incredibly strong situational play. Uruguay possesses reliable firepower, led by Maxi Araujo, who already has a goal to his name this tournament. A $5 wager here would return a $6.50 profit, securing an $11.50 payout.

We’ve seen time and time again that oddsmakers can underprice totals in group-stage mismatches. Backing the Over 2.5 total at plus-money (+130) is an incredibly strong situational play. Uruguay possesses reliable firepower, led by Maxi Araujo, who already has a goal to his name this tournament. A $5 wager here would return a $6.50 profit, securing an $11.50 payout. New Zealand

If you are hunting for a massive payout on your qualifying wager, taking a flyer on the New Zealand moneyline (+500) offers immense value. The Kiwis have shown serious attacking prowess, with Elijah Just bagging two goals, heavily supported by Chris Wood’s two assists. Egypt will counter with Emam Ashour (one goal) and playmaker Mohamed Salah (one assist), but at +500, the implied probability is low enough to make the underdog odds worth a look. A $5 wager on this longshot would yield $25 in profit, for a total return of $30.

If you are hunting for a massive payout on your qualifying wager, taking a flyer on the New Zealand moneyline (+500) offers immense value. The Kiwis have shown serious attacking prowess, with Elijah Just bagging two goals, heavily supported by Chris Wood’s two assists. Egypt will counter with Emam Ashour (one goal) and playmaker Mohamed Salah (one assist), but at +500, the implied probability is low enough to make the underdog odds worth a look. A $5 wager on this longshot would yield $25 in profit, for a total return of $30. Belgium vs. IR Iran

IR Iran has proven they can find the back of the net, driven by Ramin Rezaeian, who has tallied both a goal and an assist so far. Belgium’s defensive structure has questions, making the Over 2.5 at -132 a highly logical angle.

Regardless of how your first bet settles, you will still be on track to claim your $350 in bonus bets by simply completing your seven consecutive days of wagers.

How to Sign Up With This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Claiming this lucrative welcome offer is a straightforward process, and you don’t even need to scour the internet for a promo code to get started. As a quick reminder, while you are setting up your new sportsbook account, you can also sign up for FanDuel Predicts to claim an extra $25 bonus.

To activate the primary sportsbook offer and lock in your $350 bonus, simply follow these easy steps:

Sign Up and Register: Create a new account with FanDuel Sportsbook by providing the necessary registration details. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your new account is verified, make a first-time deposit of $5 or more. Place Your Wagers: Navigate to the FIFA World Cup betting markets and place your first real-money wager of at least $5. Keep in mind, there is absolutely no odds limit on this initial bet. Whether you want to eat the chalk with Spain or Belgium on the moneyline, or take a shot on an underdog like Cape Verde or Saudi Arabia, your bet qualifies. Maintain the Streak: Continue to wager a minimum of $5 a day for seven consecutive days.

Once you complete the seven-day betting requirement, you will be awarded $350 in bonus bets. All users will receive their bonus bets directly into their sportsbook accounts within 72 hours of the final qualifying bet’s settlement. You can then leverage those bonus funds to exploit market inefficiencies throughout the rest of the World Cup.