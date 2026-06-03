FanDuel Promo Code: Get $25 Predicts Bonus Ahead of Game 1 Tonight

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

By using the FanDuel promo code ahead of today’s tip-off, you will unlock an exclusive welcome offer: get $25 when you sign-up. This offer can be applied on the Stanley Cup Final, baseball, and the basketball finals this week.

If you’re on iOS:









And on Android:









So, whether you’re backing New York or San Antonio, or looking ahead to any game scheduled for this week and throughout the month of June, this bonus is your ticket right into the action.

FanDuel Promo Code for San Antonio vs. New York

Before we dive into the hardwood narratives and slam the door on these odds, let’s get your bankroll humming. Review the essential details of this exclusive welcome offer below:

New FanDuel Predicts customers can grab a quick $25 sign-up bonus before Game 1.

This promotion is locked in exclusively for new FanDuel Predicts customers. The platform is humming across many states, meaning as long as you meet the age requirement to play, you are cleared to join the fray. By signing up and securing your $25 bonus, you’ll be geared up and ready for the duel between New York and San Antonio.

How the FanDuel Promo Code Applies to Game 1

If we’re laying down our $25 promo bonus on the moneyline, the potential return hangs entirely on which narrative you believe in. Trading $25 on favored San Antonio (-194) to defend home court nets a modest profit of $12.89. But if you want to swing for the fences, backing the underdog New York Knicks (+162) delivers a sweet $40.50 profit if they can pull off the upset.

How to Activate Your FanDuel Predicts Promo Offer

Ready to lock in your picks before they tip off on ABC? Getting your account set up is a fast, straightforward process. To ensure you don’t miss out on your $25 sign-up bonus, follow our fearless activation guide:

Download the App: Search for and download the FanDuel Predicts app on your preferred mobile device or tablet. Create Your Account: Open the FanDuel Predicts application and begin the registration process. You will be prompted to enter standard personal information to establish your new profile. Verify Your Identity: As part of standard security and compliance procedures, provide proof of identification to successfully verify your new account. Apply the Promo Code: While completing your registration, be sure to enter the promo code when prompted. Receive Your Bonus: Once your account is fully registered and verified with the promo code applied, your exclusive $25 bonus will hit your account.

Complete these steps ahead of time, and your bankroll will be fully loaded for the upcoming postseason showdown at Frost Bank Center.