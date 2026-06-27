Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN Unlocks $1,000 in FanCash for MLB, World Cup

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can unlock up to $1,000 in FanCash for any MLB game or World Cup match by using Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN. Click here to start signing up.

The bonus is a bet match offer structured over 10 consecutive days, giving new players up to $100 in FanCash daily for a total of $1,000 in potential value on Fanatics Sportsbook. For bettors looking to maximize their bankroll with a transparent, structured sign-up bonus, this promotion offers a systematic way to build leverage for the World Cup, MLB, golf, tennis or any other sport.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Before placing your wagers on the American League East matchup between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox, it is critical to understand exactly how the welcome offer operates.

Here is a comprehensive overview of the key terms and conditions required to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer:

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN New User Offer Get $1,000 in FanCash (10 x $100 bet match) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On June 27, 2026

Whether you are looking to back the New York Yankees or the Boston Red Sox in this divisional showdown, claiming the latest welcome offer provides immediate betting capital.

Claim the Offer: You must use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN to unlock the $1,000 bonus offer.

You must use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code to unlock the $1,000 bonus offer. 10-Day Structure: The $1,000 bonus is distributed over 10 consecutive days. Fanatics will match your qualifying wager each day with up to $100 in FanCash.

The $1,000 bonus is distributed over 10 consecutive days. Fanatics will match your qualifying wager each day with up to $100 in FanCash. Age & Location Requirements: Participants must be 21 years of age or older. The offer is available in all states where Fanatics Sportsbook operates legally, with the exception of New York.

Participants must be 21 years of age or older. The offer is available in all states where Fanatics Sportsbook operates legally, with the exception of New York. Minimum Deposit: A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to participate in the promotion.

Use Fanatics MLB Promo Code on New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox

The 48-32 New York Yankees will face off against the 33-46 Boston Red Sox in a highly anticipated regular-season contest. While specific playoff standing implications are still developing, this classic rivalry game always offers a compelling environment for baseball fans and bettors alike.

Furthermore, as the international sports calendar expands, bettors can also look ahead to global events; Fanatics Sportsbook features comprehensive futures and match markets for the upcoming World Cup, giving users plenty of avenues to utilize their FanCash once the baseball action concludes.

Bet Type New York Yankees Boston Red Sox Spread -1.5 (+130) +1.5 (-156) Moneyline -120 +102 Total Runs Over 8.5 (-124) Under 8.5 (+102)

When breaking down this matchup, starting pitching and sheer offensive power take center stage. The New York Yankees are expected to hand the ball to ace Gerrit Cole, supported by a dangerous lineup anchored by Paul Goldschmidt, who is hitting .295 with 14 home runs and 40 RBIs.

The Boston Red Sox counter with starting pitcher Jake Bennett, who is sporting a 3.71 ERA. Willson Contreras has been the most consistent Red Sox hitter this year, posting a .281 batting average, 17 home runs and 48 RBIs.

Getting Started With Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN

Getting started with the newest sign-up bonus is a straightforward process. If you are ready to back the New York Yankees or the Boston Red Sox, follow the structured steps below to claim your bonus:

Create and Register an Account: Start by visiting the site to set up your new profile. You will be required to create and register an account using standard personal information to verify your identity. Please note that the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN must be entered during this registration process. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is active and verified, navigate to the cashier. You must deposit at least $10 using one of the available secure payment methods in order to officially activate the offer. Place Your Wagers: Over the first 10 days after registration, you will need to place daily qualifying bets. Users can place a $10 minimum wager and up to $100 per day to be eligible for the daily match.

Once your account is funded, you can place your very first qualifying bet on the clash between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox, or any other eligible betting market. Fanatics will match your qualifying wager each day in FanCash for up to 10 consecutive days.